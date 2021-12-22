Technology advocates demand more IDEA law guidance from OMB





Several advocacy groups have sent an open letter to the leaders of the Office of Management and Budget on the provisions of the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (also known as the IDEA Act), especially how government agencies enforce the law. Requested government guidance.

To Shalanda Young, OMB Director, BSA’s Digital Innovation Alliance | Software Alliance and Software and Information Industry Association to embody stronger agency guidelines to help agencies comply with the modernization requirements of IDEA law. I requested OMB.

The IDEA Act, passed in December 2018, stipulates that government agencies need to create publicly available websites or other digital services in order to respond to and promote the public interest. It phased out traditional web pages and redesigned government websites to provide better service to customers looking for specific information, especially paperwork that requires signatures within each office. Emphasizes to do.

Basically, the law requires government agencies to update their web presence to be universally user-friendly.

The signatories of the letter praised the bill’s bipartisan passage and its efforts, but said the Trump administration did not provide sufficient support for government agencies to properly implement the law.

As a result, the organization claims that the public is not fully benefiting from the updated government website.

Citizens today want robust digital interactions, much like shopping online or engaging with private businesses. This theme is at the heart of what IDEA intended to tackle in the 21st century and is in line with the digitalization trends seen in recent years.

The organization also said that keeping digital government services compatible with a wide variety of devices is also important to ensure a positive customer experience between Americans and government agencies.

They add that it remains important to have access to government web pages and portals as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies.

A full implementation of the 21st Century IDEA will ensure that public and federal employees have secure, convenient, and equitable digital dialogue with the federal government. OMB Release for 21st Century IDEA We highly recommend federal agency implementation guidance. As such, government agencies have the funding and clarity needed to improve the government’s customer experience and the provision of civil service.

The three organizations are borrowing the first entity to express the need for improved guidance from the OMB. At the beginning of 2021, Capitol Hill lawmakers issued a similar letter calling for Young to begin implementing stronger government guidance to support federal modernization efforts and regulatory compliance. Did.

The Trump administration was unable to issue the legally necessary guidance to support the enforcement of the law, resulting in inconsistent federal agency enforcement and uneven access to important federal information and services. I created it. And reform.

