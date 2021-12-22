Samsung stops updating Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 due to Google Play issue





Last updated: December 21, 2021 19:29 UTC + 01:00

As recently announced by Samsung Community Moderator (via TizenHelp), Samsung is temporarily pulling a plug for the Android 12 One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea. According to it, some devices are experiencing errors due to compatibility issues with Google Play.

The One UI 4.0 rollout will not resume until Google and Samsung resolve the issue. It seems that the problem isn’t entirely in Samsung, or it doesn’t seem to be at all, but in any case, we’re working hard to restart the One UI 4.0 firmware rollout as soon as possible.

Galaxy S21 series follows Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3

Samsung’s latest foldable phone has a similar fate in South Korea, and the company had to temporarily suspend the release of Android 12 One UI 4.0. I’ve tested the firmware on my Galaxy Z Flip 3 and it seems to work fine, but that doesn’t mean that other users haven’t experienced any issues with the device after the latest firmware update.

Similarly, the scope of this latest issue seems to be limited as we haven’t found any significant issues with the Galaxy S21 running Android 12. Nevertheless, it’s bad enough to persuade Samsung to put the update on hold in South Korea. We’ll let you know as soon as we know if other areas are affected.

Feel free to share it in the comments section below, especially if you have problems with the Galaxy S21 running One UI 4.0 related to Google Play.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to the YouTube channel to get the latest news and detailed reviews of Samsung devices instantly. You can also stay up to date on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/samsung-halts-galaxy-s21-one-ui-4-0-update-google-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos