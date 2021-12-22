Google Maps: Google Maps that tell you how busy your area is





Google Maps tells you how busy a particular area in the map is by labeling it as a busy area. When you open the updated app, the busy places around your location will be displayed with the busy area tag. This is useful if you are planning a visit to the area or if you are crossing the area on your way to another location. Tap the label for a crowded area to see a graph detailing how busy the area is at different points in the day. It also shows restaurants, shops, and other notable places around the place, literally showing photos to help you build the land. Combine live busy trends from locations within the area, such as stores, restaurants, parks, and cafes to determine your overall level of busyness. These trends show how crowded an area is usually. When the area is the busiest or busiest, Google Maps highlights it as the busiest area. To protect the privacy of our users, Google’s system does not calculate congestion information for residential areas such as homes and apartments, Google said on its support page. The tech giant says it has taken some safeguards for the community. For example, area congestion keeps your personal location secret with the help of a feature that Google calls differential privacy. Also, due to congestion in the area, the total number of people in the area will not be displayed. Also, the busy state is determined based on a predefined area of ​​interest. It does not show exactly where the crowd is in it. Google has also assured users not to collect regional congestion data for residential areas.

