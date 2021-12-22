Three Reasons Retailer-Wholesale Feedback Can Improve Your entire Supply Chain — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The supply chain is an important part of any business. The backbone ensures that all products are delivered to customers to function properly on time.

But what if there was a way to improve it further? What if we could get feedback from retailers on how orders would be fulfilled so that wholesalers could improve the process? That’s exactly what this article explains.

1. Communication

Communication is the first reason that retailer-to-wholesale feedback can improve the entire supply chain.

Communication between all supply chain members is essential to ensure that everyone understands how they fit into their role and the big picture.

When retailers provide feedback to wholesalers, it allows them to look at things from different perspectives and make the necessary changes to improve the overall process.

Effective communication also helps build better relationships between all supply chain members and strengthens relationships when market changes affect all stakeholders.

Having everyone on the same page is more likely to work together cooperatively and efficiently. This will reduce the time required and may reduce errors along the way.

2. Feedback helps identify the problem

The second reason that retailer-to-wholesale feedback can improve the entire supply chain is that it can help identify problems. Retailers are at the forefront of processing orders, so problems often occur before anyone else.

By receiving feedback, wholesalers can identify and fix these issues before they become more serious. For example, suppose some customers are complaining about the quality of sausage casings in a retailer’s meat department.

In that case, this is an ideal opportunity for retailers to communicate this issue to wholesalers and innovate and improve their games by supplying sausages that satisfy their customers.

3. Feedback helps improve efficiency

The third reason that retailer-to-wholesale feedback can improve the entire supply chain is that it can help improve efficiency.

When retailers provide feedback on how to fulfill orders, wholesalers can see where they can streamline the process.

For example, retailers may be dissatisfied with the fact that it takes too long for an order to be delivered. By receiving feedback on this process, wholesalers can make adjustments and improve the efficiency of time to deliver products to retailers.

The more efficient the supply chain, the less time is spent acquiring items from Point A (manufacturer) to Point B (wholesaler) and Point C (retailer). This ultimately helps reduce the cost of all parties, so everyone can benefit.

In conclusion, retailer-to-wholesale feedback can improve the entire supply chain in several ways. By improving communication, identifying and fixing problems, and improving efficiency, the entire process becomes smoother and more reliable.

This ultimately benefits everyone involved, so it’s worth taking the time to listen to retailer feedback and make changes as needed.

