The recent increase in COVID-19 cases may mean a change to your favorite Austin spot





Austin (KXAN) As holidays approach or are completely closed, your favorite local food joints may behave differently. The increasing number of cases of COVID-19 exacerbates the labor shortage.

Kelsey Ericsson Strofert, a spokesman for the Texas Restaurant Association, said:

She said Austin Metro’s leisure and hospitality industry is still declining by about 7,000 workers compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

With COVID-19, Franklin BBQ closes the dining room again

This is what Janelle Reynolds had to deal with as Head Chef at Rosedale’s Kitchen and Bar.

“For a long time there was no dishwasher we could operate, so I and the other cooks took turns deciding who would run behind, run a few racks of dishes, and return to the line.” Reynolds remembered.

She said she would go through a pile of applications, but many applicants did not appear.

“It was very stressful, because only one person can do it in a restaurant that feeds more than 100 people,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds also notified her when her sous-chef and chief cook quit saying they were working with each other within 24 hours.

“It broke me,” she said. “I reassign personnel to the kitchen, retrain new sous-chefs, retrain leadline cooks, and do it physically, mentally, and emotionally again without failure. I knew I couldn’t do that, “she said.

Omicron can account for 92% of Texas cases, health leaders report

“I opened the restaurant, so it was the most difficult decision I had to make so far, and I loved it so much,” Reynolds added.

“This new variant will definitely make it worse, because it’s highly contagious and we’re hoping for a breakthrough case,” Streufert said.

Franklin Barbecue announced that several employees tested positive and without them, the restaurant would not have enough staff to run a dining room.

Kome Sushi of Airport Boulevard said he was trying to test the workers quickly, but would remain completely closed until there were enough people to run the restaurant.

According to Streufert, the good news so far is that most companies seem to be operating normally, and those that are closed do so in a short period of time.

“Because their workforce is fully vaccinated, they mainly announce a fairly short-term closure, and they will soon recover, become healthy and work again for those workers. I’m hoping that I can do it. I think it’s really a kind of bright side, “she said.

Red River Street Bar will be temporarily closed as Omicron variants spread

According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, in addition to the leisure and hospitality industry, education and medical services have not regained pre-pandemic employment levels.

Reynolds is currently focused on her children and is a private chef business called @t Large Chefs, which she and her husband started about 15 years ago to cook for small parties and families.

“Instead of going to a restaurant, we spend that money to have one of us come to dinner, prepare a meal, etc. so that people can enjoy restaurant-quality food, but at home. We ensure safety, “Reynolds said.

She said they still don’t need to hire their own additional staff, and one family hired her husband full-time from January 4th.

“It’s a guaranteed salary he’ll go to the home of an individual whose family is vaccinated, and it’s enormous because of their peace of mind and our peace of mind,” she said. Said.

