Google will kill OnHub routers next year — what you need to do





The bad news is if you’re using a Google OnHub router. It can only be used for another year.

On December 19, 2022, Google announced in a new blog post that all support for OnHub routers will end. Routers that are now 6 years old will continue to work, but you will no longer be able to manage your router with the Google Home smartphone app. Unfortunately, this app is the only way to manage OnHub.

“You can’t update things like Wi-Fi network settings, add Wifi devices, or run speed tests,” the blog post said. “Hey Google, pause Wi-Fi” and other Google Assistant features will not work. OnHub performance is not guaranteed. “

Google is ambiguous about whether to get any more firmware or security updates, saying it will end “before December 19, 2022.” This may mean tomorrow, or it may mean that OnHubs will get updates for a few more months.

Therefore, you can continue to use OnHub, but we don’t recommend using it. Instead, we recommend “Upgrade to a new Wi-Fi setup now”.

Nest Wifi device discount offer

To that end, the company will send an email to all OnHub owners with a link to get a 40% discount on the current Nest Wifi mesh system. Theoretically, this means that the Nest router and the two mesh “points” (usually sold for $ 350) are priced at $ 210. This is about the same price as the OnHub router first launched in 2015. This offer is valid until March. 31st, 2022.

In fact, there are two OnHub models. One is made by TP-Link and the other is made by Asus. The first was launched in August 2015 and was priced at $ 200. The second was launched in October of the same year and sold for $ 220. Their interiors are identical and compliant with Google’s specifications, but in late 2016 Google’s own Wifi mesh router system replaced OnHubs.

Google’s OnHub intention was to build an attractive, easy-to-use, powerful router and sell it at the premium price of the time. At that time, most home Wi-Fi routers were priced between $ 60 and $ 120. The TP-Link version also had a set of optional shells that could replace the original casing.

In a review of the TP-Link version of Google OnHub, Brian Nadel said it “may represent the future of home networks,” but was limited by the narrow configuration options.

For example, there was only one downstream Ethernet port. Also, there was no way to interface with the router’s admin settings from a PC or Mac, and at the time of release, there were no USB ports that didn’t work.

Fortunately, Google’s Google Wifi mesh system, released a year later, is backwards compatible with OnHubs, and the two models may work compatible on a single home network.

According to 9to5Google, OnHubs and Wifi ended in the same firmware update cycle. The Google Home app, which controls a wide range of smart home devices, has gradually replaced the dedicated OnHub app.

OnHub’s operating life was too short

But still, when Google officially kills OnHub, OnHub will only be seven years old. The router should have a longer life than that.

For example, the venerable dull look of the Netgear Nighthawk R7000 was launched in the fall of 2013. However, it is still in production eight years later, sold in stores, and updated with new firmware and security updates.

Unlike OnHub (or Wifi), you can ignore the smartphone app (Nighthawk app in this case) and instead manage the R7000 from a PC or Mac connected with an Ethernet cable in the old fashioned way.

By comparison, the short lifespan of OnHub indicates that your gadget may be too high-tech to your advantage.

