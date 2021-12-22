After Google, Intel puts unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave





Intel reportedly asked employees to submit a vaccination or medical reason for not vaccination by January 4.

Courtesy: Reuters

Highlights Sfter Google, now Intel, is reported to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave. Intel requires employees to submit vaccination details by January 4th. Christy Pambianchi, the boss of Intel HR, said unvaccinated employees should seek an exemption.

Large tech companies are no longer kind to unvaccinated employees. After Google, Intel is reported to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave. The company reportedly asked employees to submit a reason for not vaccination or vaccination by January 4, but failed employees will be put on unpaid leave, Associated Press and The Oregonian reports. ..

According to a note obtained from the publication, Intel HR boss Christy Pambianchi says unvaccinated employees will need to seek tax exemption or test themselves weekly, even if they work from home. Said. Pambianchi said in a memo that the company would accept medical and religious exemptions until March 15, 2022. The memo also states that if the company refuses to grant the exemption, employees will be taken three months of unpaid leave from April 4th. However, it does not end. HR Head also said Intel will provide medical benefits to employees on vacation.

A major tech company is reported to have developed rules to comply with vaccination orders for employees of US President Joe Biden. Especially applicable to more than 100 companies. Intel is closely monitoring the legal environment and expects that it will take some time before the proceedings in Georgia and other similar proceedings are fully resolved, Intel has obtained from Olegonian. Said in a statement.

Google has also issued strict legislation for unvaccinated employees. In an email to employees, Google has given a deadline to submit vaccination details until December 3. Employees were also given the option to apply for a medical or religious exemption by December 3rd. The memo stated that employees who did not submit vaccination status documents after the deadline would be contacted directly by the company. Employees whose company does not approve the exemption application will also be withdrawn.

Google said in an email that employees who did not comply with vaccination rules by January 18 would be put on 30 days of paid leave. Posting will give you 6 months of unpaid personal leave. If you still cannot get the vaccination, you will be asked to leave the company.

Click here to fully cover the coronavirus pandemic with IndiaToday.ins.

