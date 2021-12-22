OPPO raises the technical standard. INNO Day 2021 sets the future tone of new technology





OPPO, India’s most beloved technology brand, has been at the forefront of innovation. Each year, OPPO’s flagship event, INNO Day, has become the most anticipated technology event of the year, synonymous with the brand’s vision of unveiling innovative new technologies.

OPPO INNO Day, which took place from December 14th to 15th this year, was the same as the announcement of a series of technologies. For the first time from OPPO’s home, the first Assisted Reality (AR) glass called OPPO Air Glass, OPPO Find N, and OPPO offer the first dedicated Imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU), along with many other breakthrough innovations. To do.

Those who couldn’t attend the physical event had the opportunity to attend the agenda through OPPO INNOWORLD, a brand new virtual playground that provides fans with a unique virtual viewing experience for the event. Visitors can enter OPPO INNO WORLD on their smart devices and, of course, experience a brand-friendly event.

Some of Showcase’s technologies were completely shocked not only by the incredible consumer experience they could offer, but also by the earnest effort spent developing them. Dive into some of the amazing breakthroughs we have witnessed through this amazing event.

First foldable flagship smartphone: OPPO Find N

However, the main highlight of INNO Day was OPPO Find N, one of the most anticipated and sought after smartphone devices. This is the first flagship foldable device. Advertised as one of the most innovative devices by OPPO’s home, Find N is a match between a compact smartphone that works perfectly when folded and a productive device that is completely immersive when opened. Provides no fusion.

The smartphone reflects OPPO’s strengths in innovation and leadership as it created the first version of the foldable device in 2018 and re-prototyped it until it was happy to create it. After four years, six generations, and 448 patents, OPPO FindN was born.

Find N compares to other foldable smartphones on the market for several main reasons: its landscape ratio, industry-leading Flexion hinges, OPPO’s self-designed Serene Display, and software innovation. Improve the overall experience.

OPPO Find N

OPPO Find N uses a 5.49-inch full-size outer display and a 7.1-inch landscape mode inner display. When folded, it can be carried comfortably with one hand. OPPO has used an aspect ratio of 8.4: 9 to allow users to seamlessly switch between a fully functional external display and an immersive landscape internal display. This means that you don’t have to switch the phone to landscape mode when deploying. This device provides consumers with the best traditional smartphones and foldable technology all in one device.

You don’t have to worry about damage to the folding mechanism, which has been rigorously tested by OPPO. According to TUV, Find N can fold more than 200,000 times at room temperature, but with few creases, it maintains an overall smooth folding experience.

OPPO Find N uses a 5.49-inch full-size outer display and a 7.1-inch landscape mode inner display.

One aspect of OPPO Find N that stood out most was the minimal creases projected by the inner display. This unique innovation is made possible by OPPO’s dedicated work on the development of a unique Flexion hinge that enables an unobtrusive folding experience. OPPO Find N’s self-developed 12-layer gentle display also guarantees screen durability and provides smart dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz.

If you like selfies, the foldable feature allows FlexForm mode to allow the device to stand freely when unfolded at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees. Therefore, you can place the phone at the set camera angle and use hand gestures to take a selfie with the 32MP camera on the internal display.

6nm state-of-the-art imaging NPU-MariSiliconX

With OPPO’s clear leadership in developing outstanding imaging technology, the 6nm Imaging NPU-MariSilicon X is probably one of OPPO’s most amazing contributions. With this latest announcement, OPPO will bring more power to mobile imaging systems in 2022.

The MariSilicon Xs NPU delivers an astonishing 18 trillion operations per second to support these AI algorithms without draining the battery. With its dedicated DDR and groundbreaking architecture, Mari Silicon X is a major contributor to power savings, making OPPO phones the most advanced camera-centric smartphone ever.

MariSilicon X is built on 6nm process technology and combines advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-layer memory architectures.

Ultra HDR and a powerful ISP for real-time RAW processing will revolutionize the way consumers interact with their smartphone cameras. NPU unleashes the power of AI noise reduction algorithms to enable 4K AI HDR night video on Android phones.

Innovative OPPO Airglass

OPPO has always been interested in the idea of ​​finding alternative ways for consumers to display and consume information. This is where OPPO has been experimenting with Extended Reality (XR) for a long time. Finally, tech brands have created smart glass products that are within the reach of the average consumer. With a futuristic design and an easy-to-use display, OPPO Air Glass is ready to revolutionize the way information is consumed.

Silver half frame OPPO air glass

Designed to be minimal, lightweight and extremely easy to use, OPPO Air Glass is OPPO’s first commercial assisted reality smart glass.

Air Glass has two components: a body with a touch bar and a lens frame. Inspired by nature, OPPO Air Glass uses a groundbreaking monocle waveguide design that shows a free-flowing curve and weighs only 30g. The lens is mounted on a lightweight, slim frame that houses all the components, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. When used like regular glasses, the device displays important information in 2D in front of you. It can be easily operated with various commands such as touch, voice, and hand tracking.

OPPO Airglass-Navigation

The most unique technological advance in Air Glass through is OPPO’s proprietary Spark Micro Projector. This is a projection system used in displays that enable crisp, crisp visual display under a variety of lighting conditions. Air Glass gives you access to a variety of applications such as weather, calendar, health, navigation and translation.

Breakthrough innovation on display at INNO Day

Apart from some of these marquee technologies presented by OPPO, the showcase had many technologies worthy of its own technology event. I believe these technologies not only celebrate OPPO’s exploratory spirit, but also give us a glimpse of what OPPO has for us.

First and foremost, OPPO demonstrated its smartphone photography prowess with a retractable camera mechanism that provides an equivalent focal length of 52 mm (2x optical zoom) when the camera is extended. This allows large sensor cameras to be attached to thin devices, allowing both design and superior camera technology to coexist.

OPPO retractable camera

Advances in the camera domain itself OPPO also announced the latest next-generation underscreen camera solutions after starting research on this domain in 2018. OPPO’s underscreen camera technology does more than just guarantee a high quality display in the camera area. It provides consistent brightness and color accuracy across the screen, not just the screen. Now it’s really remarkable.

OPPO underscreen camera

As digital characters are becoming the next trend, OPPO is not only emotionally intelligent, but also thanks to AI-based features, such as semantic recognition, function recognition, speech synthesis, lip-sync, and dynamic expression. Introduced destructive digital human technology with features. This surreal virtual character technology not only acts as a fitness coach, but also as an assistant. Of course, this was one of my personal favorites.

OPPO Digital Human

OPPO CybeReal2 has great potential to develop AR experiences and smart navigation systems in the future, such as virtual fitting and virtual furniture shopping, as OPPO jumps further into the area that bridges the gap between the physical world and the digital world. Announced .0.

OPPO Cyber ​​Real 2.0

INNO DAY 2021 also introduced the OPPO collaboration with Ericsson, providing viewers around the world with the latest 5G remote reality racing games. Through 5G Remote Racing, players can remotely control high-power RC cars over the 5GSA network using OPPO 5G smartphones. This application gives a glimpse of the potential of 5G and how brands like OPPO are exploring new ways to deliver 5G experiences to consumers.

Remote racing with OPPO 5G smartphone

OPPO anticipates innovation!

With the latest innovations at INNO Day, OPPO has responded to its reputation for raising technology levels by one notch and bringing breakthrough technology closer to consumers. Through a series of joint initiatives and the intention to drive R & D efforts to achieve a consumer experience, OPPO has once again proved why it is a world-leading technology brand.

OPPO’s new brand proposal, Inspiration Ahead, is optimistic and inspirational for the uncertainties faced by everyone by working to develop innovations that revolve around the user experience. With an unprecedented era in which we live, global technology companies aim to harness the power of technology, products and action to make the world a more livable place. Industry and technology users are looking forward to meeting many people. More innovation from OPPO in the next few years.

