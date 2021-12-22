Rockstar offers another free game to owners of GTA Trilogy Remasters





Rockstar Games is offering a free title to GTA Trilogy Remaster owners on their PC as a proof of apology. This offer is valid until January 5, 2022 and players can redeem one of the five games from the catalog.

Players who own the trilogy can now visit the official Rockstar Games website to win free titles from a range of options. Choices are GTA V: Premium Edition, LA Noire, GTA IV: Complete Edition, Bree: Scholarship Edition, Max Payne 3.

If you already own all of these games on your PC, you can also opt for free cryptocurrencies. For GTA V Online, the company is giving out great white shark cards that include $ 1,250,000 in-game money. Red Dead Online players can request 55 gold bars to exchange or buy things in-game.

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy-Definitive Edition is a remastered collection of classic GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas games. This edition aims to provide a sophisticated experience for beginners, offering extensive graphics enhancements and some gameplay upgrades.

At launch, the collection was panned by critics and fans, among other things, including game-breaking bugs, typos, graphic issues, and lack of music. The trilogy was ridiculed throughout social media, after which Rockstar pulled the PC version out of the online store and took it home three days later. The company has also made the original trilogy available for purchase at Rockstar Games Launcher. Here, the owner of the remastered trilogy can claim it for free.

The collection also received a physical (CD) release earlier this month, but fans were angry that it didn’t include the game’s world map like the original copy.

