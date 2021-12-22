Save up to $ 700 just today with Samsung’s stylish frame smart TV





Samsung This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Christmas is only a few days, but many companies are quickly sneaking in last-minute holiday deals. Samsung is rolling out new flash deals every day with some of its most popular products throughout the week, bringing great savings to its ultra-modern frame smart TVs today. Sizes range from the understated 32-inch to the larger 75-inch models, with different discounts to match. Only today can you get up to $ 700 from one of these stunning and stylish 4K TVs. This transaction is only valid until the end of the day, so if you need it, get it on sale as much as possible.

As a TV, the frame boasts some pretty impressive specs. Featuring dazzling 4K ultra-high resolution images enhanced by AI upscaling, it reduces image noise, increases detail, and sharpens the edges of objects. It also features vibrant colors and QLEDs for 16-bit color mapping with improved contrast and very crisp details. Frames may be state-of-the-art smart TVs, but they’re not the only ones. With its sleek design and colorful chic bezel frame, it also functions as a delicate piece of modern decoration. When not in use, it goes into art mode and displays the work of art at the same stunning resolution, so the TV blends seamlessly as a picture frame. You can upload your own photos and artwork, or choose from Samsung’s vast selection of art stores. It also has a built-in motion sensor that automatically turns off when no one is at home.

