CCI is listening to startups in Google’s case. City Mall joins grocery rush





Google is in dire straits around the world with its high fees and payment monopoly on the Play Store. India’s competition regulator, which ordered an investigation into the company’s policies in November 2020, is now calling on startups to take face-to-face testimony records. Companies seeking comment include Unacademy, Tinder, Shaadi.com, and several streaming and gaming platforms, sources say.

City Mall joins competitive fresh food space

Startups move out before CCI for Google app charges

The Competition Commission of India, which is investigating allegations that Google has abused its app market advantage in its Play Store policy, has begun taking testimony directly from a number of local internet startups, some sources said. ..

CCI is seeking comments from companies such as edtech Unicorn Unacademy, dating apps TrulyMadly and Tinder, marriage sites such as Shaadi.com and BharatMatrimony, and several streaming and gaming platforms.

Five key segments: Since June, CCI has been married to Android, which runs on 98% of Indian smartphones, dating, games, edtech and OTT, how Google’s app store policy will affect its business.

We’re looking for information about finance, the impact of Google Play Store fees, the management structure, and whether the app is also downloaded from non-Google app stores.

Pushback: Google is facing pushbacks from Indian startup founders and app developers who have asked the government to act against app store policies. Following an anonymous complaint, CCI ordered an investigation into Google’s app store policy in November 2020.

A Jaipur-based nonprofit organization called Together We Fight Society has also complained to Apple about app store fees. Yesterday, the company reported that it had requested CCI to dismiss the proceedings. This means that players are too small in India. Google has commanded 90-100% of the market on Android, while it has a market share of only 0-5% in India.

CityMall is now participating in a highly competitive fresh grocery space

We are confident that a series of new e-commerce companies are entering the fresh grocery market and that the high frequency categories will give them a larger share of their wallets. The latest of these is City Mall, which will begin delivering fresh groceries in the next quarter. , Who sells products through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Are you lucky the second time? According to those who know the company’s plans, this is City Malls’ second attempt to deliver fresh groceries, which has suffered from supply chain problems for the first time. He added that he is currently working on building a decentralized supply chain that is closer to the source and integrating dry staples and fresh food backends.

Gurgaon-based startups are focused on providing FMCG, clothing and electronics through a group buying model in a small town. With the support of General Catalyst and Elevation Capital, it operates in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

Why grocery? People tracking this sector say that these new e-commerce companies will allow consumers to get hooked on the platform through cheap and frequent segments such as groceries and later replace them with more expensive goods such as electronics. He said he wanted to.

The next generation is here: DealShare and Meesho, two of these companies, are trying to differentiate themselves from older generation horizontal online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart. Vidit Aatrey, co-founder of Meesho, said grocery is a priority for the company and will expand its grocery offering to Farmiso next year.

Which model is better? DealShare and CityMall are investing in building their own warehouse and supply chain capabilities, and Meesho is rolling out Farmiso through a marketplace model. According to space tracking experts, there is no standardization in this category, so the market model could be a dumping ground for agricultural products. They said deep supply chain capabilities are essential for companies that want to win in this area.

Recent moves: Demand for online groceries has skyrocketed during a pandemic, intensifying competition in this area.

Last week, fresh food supply chain Ninjacart reported raising $ 145 million from Flipkart and Walmart. The company also said last week that it started serving groceries on Shopsy, a social commerce platform five months ago.

And in early December, Swiggy said it had allocated $ 700 million to Instagram, a fast grocery delivery service.

Cryptographic companies are proposing a dual license system

Cryptocurrency players are proposing that the government issue different licenses for different types of crypto exchanges.

Fiat exchanges that allow people to convert cryptocurrencies to rupees and vice versa require separate rules and regulations from cryptocurrencies or exchanges that only allow transactions within the world of cryptocurrencies. Said an industry stakeholder.

Quote: Shivam Thakral, CEO of the crypto exchange BuyUcoin, strongly supports hybrid regulators for the emerging blockchain / crypto industry under RBI and Sebi.

Importance: One of the biggest challenges to the adoption of cryptocurrencies is the ease with which fiat money can be converted to cryptocurrencies and vice versa. Most Indian crypto exchanges currently allow investors to buy crypto as an investment asset and do not allow the transfer of crypto assets from the platform.

Snapdeal wants Sebi nod with an IPO of 1,250 rupees

Online marketplace Snapdeal has submitted a draft of Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the national market regulator Sebi (Indian Securities and Exchange Commission), raising 1,250 rupees through the issuance of new shares.

Stock Pairing: The IPO also includes an offering (OFS) component where existing Snapdeals investors such as SoftBank, Foxconn, Sequoia Capital and Ontario Teachers’Pension Plan Board will sell a total of 30,769,600 shares.

Snapdeal said it will use the planned 900 rupees to fund its organic growth initiative.

We reported on December 21 that SoftBank is likely to dilute Snapdeal’s stake to less than 25%. This is because retailers want to be listed as a professionally controlled company. Softbank owns more than 35% of Snapdeal and, according to DRHP, has a significant impact on the company.

For the past three to four years, the company has focused primarily on selling unbranded products and reducing monthly cash burns. In 2017, Wal-Mart broke away from the possibility of a merger with its larger rival, Flipkart, which now owns a majority.

HealthQuad raises Rs 1,134.5 for pre-final closing of the second fund

Health Quad, an Indian-focused healthcare venture capital firm operated by Quadria Capital, has raised Rs 1,134.5 for the pre-final settlement of the second fund. Its initial funding was Rs 55 billion and there was an additional Rs 55 billion green shoe option.

Quote: Health Quad co-founder and chief investment officer Charles-Antoine Janssen said the fund could grow by another 20-25%, depending on investor agreements.

Quadria Capital’s partner Sunil Thakur said the fund has been committed by global financial and strategic institutions, including some global pharmaceutical and health tech companies, development finance institutions, and large European conglomerates. It states. According to Takul, 80% of the fund comes from foreign investors and 20% from domestic institutions. Final financial results are scheduled for March 2022.

Other completed transactions

Jumbo Tale, a business-to-business e-commerce company that supplies groceries to mom and pop stores, said it raised $ 85 million in a Series C round. The funding was led by Artal Asia Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Invus, a global equity investment firm that manages over $ 10 billion in capital.

Captain Fresh, a business-to-business (B2B) online marketplace for seafood, has raised $ 40 million in a new funding round jointly led by Tiger Global and Prosus Ventures.

FloMobility, a startup that builds vision-based autonomous driving technology for a variety of vehicles, has raised $ 400,000 from DevX Venture Fund, Venture Garage Angel, and Bloom Founders Fund, apart from other angels.

Mapmy India’s stock list is 53% premium at debut

A stake in Mapmy India’s parent company, CE Info Systems, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday.

Listed Pop: Debuted on the Bombay Stock Exchange for Rs 1,581, 53% above the issue price of Rs 1,033 and 51% above the issue price of Rs 1,565 on the National Stock Exchange.

However, we witnessed a strong profit during the session as the stock rose about 19% from the issue price to a low of Rs 1,282.20 at BSE. It ended the day with Rs1394.55. The day before his debut, Scrip ordered a premium of Rs 500 per share at the gray market.

Also read: The founder of MapmyIndia struck gold with the debut of the star and is now worth $ 586 million.

Powerful IPO: Rs 1,039.61 Clore’s IPO opened for subscription from December 9th to 13th. The company fixed the price range in the range of 1,000 to 1,033 rupees per share. This issue has been subscribed 155 times, thanks to strong bids from QIB and HNI investors. Those parts were subscribed 196 and 425 times, respectively, while the retail quota was subscribed 15 times.

Adar Poonawalla Acquires 20% Stake in Wakau of JetSynthesys: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Vaccine Maker Serum Institute of India, Non-20% Stake in Wakau Interactive, a Subsidiary of JetSynthesys, a Digital Entertainment and Technology Company Obtained publicly. sum.

20 “Anti-India” YouTube Channels, Two Websites Banned Under New IT Regulations: India Banned 20 YouTube Channels and Two Websites on Monday for Performing Anti-India Advertisement from Pakistan Did. IT Law Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code.

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey digs into Web3: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, well-known as a business insight in the Twitter controversy, is the biggest tech trend in a tweet on Tuesday. Dig into one of them.

Indian IT is expected to see a 9-12% increase in dollar revenue in 2010. According to an ICRA report, Indian IT services companies are expected to grow 9-12% in US $ 2022 revenue.

Global picks we are reading

