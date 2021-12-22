



With iOS 15.2, Apple introduced an easy way to check if a repair was done on your iPhone, including whether genuine parts were used. This feature also alerts you if the part is not functioning properly. Follow us on how to check your iPhone’s service history and parts.

Earlier versions of iOS displayed a warning when an unknown part was used in an iPhone repair, but iOS 15.2 is more specific in the service history list, which includes confirmation that genuine Apple parts were used. Will be the target.

Different iPhones will show more or less details. iPhones 12 and 13 will display battery, display, or camera replacement details. iPhone 11 will tell you if the battery or display has been replaced. Also, on iPhone Xr, Xs and later, it will be displayed whether the battery has been replaced.

This feature also reveals if the component is not working as expected. Also, all replaced parts will appear as “genuine Apple parts” or unknown parts.

This new tool is useful for third-party repair shops to see if they’re using Apple-certified parts, and it’s also helpful to check before you buy a used iPhone.

How to check iPhone service history and parts If you are running iOS 15.2 or later, open the Settings app on your iPhone.[全般]Tap.At the top[バージョン情報]Choose. Under the serial number at the top,[パーツとサービス履歴]Find the section. Tap the part to see the details. Details Select Details to see the details of each exchange. If your iPhone has no repairs or component issues, you won’t see the Parts and Services History section.

It looks like this:

Apple also details that only the latest replacements / repairs for parts are displayed.

The parts and service history is only displayed if the iPhone part has been replaced or if the part is not functioning as expected. If the part has been serviced multiple times, only the latest service will be displayed.

For more information on iPhone service history and parts, see Apple’s support documentation here.

