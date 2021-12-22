Here are some of the best video games in 2021





It’s been a strange few years for video games.

Thanks to the pandemic, more people have logged on to the digital world while staying inside. Many studios have been forced to postpone the release of their long-awaited title. Just getting a new console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X hasn’t been easy for a year after its release.

It’s an ever-increasing call to unions, not to mention continuous updates about industry developers’ opposition to workplace abuse and burnout.

That said, 2021 has seen a significant share of the impressive game. Here are some of the best of the year.

Resident Evil Village

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Capcom’s long-standing horror survival series has experimented with its tone and structure over the last 20 years. Village, the eighth mainline game in the series, feels like a celebration of all of them, combining its heart-pounding horror with the trademark cornball humor.

Players desperately block doors and hide from rampaging werewolves, blow up hordes of zombies with shotguns, and try to escape from Lady Dimitrescu, a tall vampire woman popular on the Internet.

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

This game can feel messy when the battle intensifies. Riding around the battlefield with Star-Lord rocket boots, commanding four teammates in real time, can turn your screen into a monster, energy flash, or energy bar sensory overload.

But Canadian developer Eidos Montreal is taking the time to provide an enchanting and heartwarming story that often goes beyond the equivalent of the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe led by Chris Pratt. Brush up on the classic 80’s rock first.

Ink

Microsoft windows

Inscryption is the most amazing game of 2021 and many of those surprises are so intriguing that it would be a disadvantage to ruin them here. When it started, you were trapped in a log house owned by a mysterious man who forced you to play a strange card game. If you win, you may have a chance to escape. If you lose, you are dead.

Canadian indie developer Daniel Malins created a game that was partly Magic: The Gathering, partly an escape game, and mixed with a strangely adorable supporting cast. Inscryptionspirals points in a direction that goes against several genres, some of which take a definition of what a video game is.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

Playstation 5

Rift Apart is not far from the formula that Insomniac Games set for this series in 2002. Ride through the world of aliens that appear to have been pulled from Pixar movies, exploding the bad guys with a variety of weapons, from heat-seeking missiles to topiary sprinklers. Turn your enemies into hedges in your garden.

The formula is still fun. But it’s voiced by newcomer Rivet (Canadian Jennifer Hale) in a series featuring a heartfelt story about a lonely person finding friends and learning what it means to be a hero in the face of overwhelming odds. It stands out with (hanged).

Metroid Dread

Nintendo switch

Samus Aran, one of the “solid heroines” in the game world, will return to the first protagonist in the game since 2017. Nintendo and co-developer Mercury Steam have created Super Metroid in 1994 and dozens of imitators since then.

This is good news for Dread, a 2D side-scrolling adventure game. In this game, there are lots of strange aliens to fight, corridors to explore, and lots of mysteries in the story. Players need to prepare for some very difficult boss battles near the finale, but they need lightning-fast reflexes to win.

Door of death

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Death’s Door is an action-adventure where dark and bright areas are equal. Sure, you’re a soul reaper who fights monsters that refuse to die, but you’re also a cute little crow working for the bureaucracy of soul collectors.

Sprinkled throughout this twisted life and death story, the comedy stands out, along with its memorable characters and villains. Its colorful artwork, multi-layered (and reproducible) level design, and simple combat mechanics also help keep it interesting beyond sword hacking and slashing.

Psycho Notes 2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Linux

Critical Darling Double Fine Productions delivered this sequel to the 2005 Sleeper Hit. This sequel, starring a team of psychic detectives and adventurers, delves into the spirit of Supervillain.

Double Fine works are usually best known in comedy stories, but the gameplay element is weak. Psychonauts 2 overturns these expectations with a prestigious 3D running and jumping, imaginative world, and adorable characters interested in combining to create one of the most memorable games of 2021.

It will take two

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft Windows

Cooperative games are still relatively niche as the genre progresses, but games like It Takes Two could make it even more mainstream. Two players take on the roles of Cody and May. The couple on the rock magically transformed into a sensible doll shortly after telling their daughter that they were going to divorce.

Overcoming the obvious uncertain assumptions, you’re good at everything from acting to pace, gameplay, and plotting. Many critics have agreed to win the Game of the Year at The Game Awards this year.

Unpacking

Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Linux

Unpacking is a seemingly simple game. Literally unpack the cardboard boxes and place items in new rooms, apartments and homes when you move in. This is a well-designed puzzle that will show you how to find new shelves and corners for all rendered items. Sharp retro pixel art.

But soon you realize that each item you unpack and push away tells the story of one person by glimpsing some of the most important moments of her life. Listen to a line of dialogue.

Chicory colorful story

PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, MacOS

Compared to the other games on this list, the aesthetics of Chicory’s painted sloshed colouring-book stand out immediately. Use a paint brush to play the user while mysteriously coloring the countryside where the colors have disappeared.

Drawing the world and discovering amazing ways brushes interact with it brings a novel spin to the top-down adventure genre pioneered by The Legend of Zelda. However, along the way, the story tells about burnout and the sometimes catastrophic expectations of following in the footsteps of mentors, especially those who resonate with millennial and Gen Z players.

Hades

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, MacOS

Hades was officially released in 2020, but it can be argued that the game released in 2021 does not exceed that. You play as Zagreus, the moody son of Hades, who chose to fight through a horde of endless monsters to escape the underworld and reach his devout relatives on Mount Olympus. ..

Supergiant Games has created a stunning alchemical mix of storytelling and action with Hades. Since its launch, it has won a full-track award and was the first Hugo Award-winning video game in a special one-off category of games at the award show celebrating science fiction last week. And fantasy literature.

Uses files from Pete Evans, Anand Lamb, and Ryan Turford.

