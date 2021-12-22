2021 fashion startup trends





In 2021, the fashion industry was at a crossroads, preparing for pandemic changes and growing demand for ethical business practices. With start-ups and start-up brands at the forefront, the industry has begun to rethink how things are done.

This year, Vogue Business launched The Future Edit. This is a weekly newsletter profiling innovative entrepreneurs and start-ups that reveals disruptive strategies, challenges to overcome, and ways to differentiate in a growing market. Innovation remains at the forefront of the industry, from virtual reality and artificial intelligence to data analytics. However, innovation is not limited to technology. Destructive brands and start-ups are prioritizing people and the planet as they grow in size. This demonstrates a shift to a responsible business strategy and more direct ownership of sales, supply chains, and customer relationships.

Building a fashion circular economy

Circular fashion was an important theme this year. Due to the difficulty of reusing plastic materials such as mixed fibers and polyester, material recycling technology has been limited. Evrnu, a textile recycling starter, is expanding its technology to improve the quality of recycled fibers so that they can be reused over and over again, extending the life of recycled materials. That’s what Evrnu CEO and co-founder Stacy Flynn says.

There are many skeptics about what is possible. Many brands and investors tell us: Flynn told Vogue Business in October that this is difficult and I don’t think it’s going to happen. The company has announced a new $ 15 million funding round. We are only working on difficult things. I won’t do this because there is a big reward right away. We’re doing it because the problem is so big, and we have our own qualifications to undertake it, and it’s exciting.

Evolved By Nature is another startup focused on improving the environmental impact of materials used in the fashion and beauty industry. By replacing the harmful chemicals in fiber production, materials such as leather become biodegradable and the industry becomes less dependent on fossil fuels. It plans to raise $ 70 million from investors this fall to expand production.

Evolved by Nature eliminates harmful chemicals from the textile manufacturing process.

Evolved by nature

