Rumors of the Pixel Watch suggest a major overhaul of the Google Assistant, the Exynos chipset.





Rumor has it that Google is preparing to launch the Pixel Watch relatively quickly. The latest evidence comes from the recently updated Google app and Wear OS 3 emulator.

9to5Google has found a reference to PixelWatch in a recent update of the Google app. This code refers to “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” as well as how Google specifies Pixel-specific software features within the app. Not only does this point to the watch, it also indicates that certain features arriving at this device may not reach other Wear OS watches.

So far, it may contain watch faces revealed in the Wear OS 3 emulator, but more is unknown.

In addition, 9to5Google has discovered a new design for the Google Assistant in the emulator. From the image, the design reflects the appearance of the assistant on an Android smartphone, with a light bar at the bottom of the screen.

This image also refers to the trigger button above the crown. This is not collected in the PixelWatch render. In other words, it could be an overall redesign of Wear OS 3.

That said, it could match the “next generation assistant” that 9to5Google expects to arrive with the watch. This is similar to the Pixel version of the Google Assistant, which allows you to work on your device, and shows that the AI ​​experience on your Pixel Watch has improved significantly.

Finally, 9to5Google found a reference to the Exynos chip, along with a reference to Rohan, the codename for the Pixel Watch. This may suggest that Google will skip the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 on some new Wear OS watches or their rumored successors. Instead, use the same chip as the Galaxy Watch 4, which has proven to work very well, or use a completely different chip.

Since Samsung is building a Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 based on the Exynos design, Google could follow a similar route to smartwatches and match brands between devices. That way, Google can play the AI ​​processing features of your watch. This is very important because the Google Assistant is pretty dull on Wear OS, to say the least.

