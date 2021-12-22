Check expected specifications and features





The Xiaomi 11i series will be available in India on January 6th. The phone will now be added to the Brand 11 series, which consists of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, 11X Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The company calls the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge the fastest-charging smartphone in the country, claiming that 0% to 100% of the time is only 15 minutes.

These phones are rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + phones and are widely expected to come with 67W and 120W wired fast charging, respectively. Its fast charging speed may also help phones achieve their claimed charging time.

The promotional image for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge released by Xiaomi also shows the rectangular design found on the Redmi Note 11 series phones. This image also shows that the phone is displayed in two colors, blue and pink, but this is only confirmed on the release date.

Xiaomi 11i: Expected specifications

Expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Xiaomi 11i may have the same specifications as the corresponding one in China. This means you can see a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G and can be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the back is a 108MP camera and 8MP UltraWide and 2MP macro cameras. The 16MP front camera can complete the optical system of the device.

The phone is expected to have a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Other expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may be an enhanced version of Xiaomi 11i. Since it may be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, I’m expecting a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

This phone is also equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G and can be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Even the expected camera setup is exactly the same as the 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 16MP front camera.

However, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge may have a small 4,500mAh battery with a 120W fast charge. If these specifications are confirmed on the launch date, normal Xiaomi 11i charging will be slower, but battery capacity will be higher.

Pricing and availability details will be available on the launch date itself.

