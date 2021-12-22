How to sideload OTA updates on Google Pixel [Video]





There are several ways to update your Google Pixel smartphone to the latest patch or OS available. If you’re happy with handling the issue yourself, you can sideload the OTA update to Google Pixel to skip the wait. I will explain how to do that.

Fortunately, the whole process is pretty simple and many hardcore Android fans know exactly what to do, but not everyone is good at updating their phones. .. First, there are some differences in the types of updates that can be installed on Android phones.

Monthly or regular updates are gradual and full updates are reserved for major releases. In this case, OTA or “wireless” updates are relatively easy to flash and do not restore app or system settings when applied. You will need a “factory” image to revert to the previous Android version. There is a dedicated guide on how to downgrade your Pixel to explain this process.

In summary, there are several ways to change your Pixel update to the latest official Google OTA update. If you wait for the notification, you will be prompted to download the waiting update to your smartphone. This is usually the slowest method.

[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]>[アップデートの確認]You can also go to and force a “pull” of waiting updates on your smartphone. This process is slightly faster and can be done as soon as the announcement confirms that an update is available. However, as with the OTA notification method, it may take some time for the file to become available.

The easiest way to get the latest updates on Google Pixel is to sideload the official OTA file. Google offers several ways to do this, both of which rely on access to your PC or laptop.

Also note that this method works on almost all Android devices. However, you must obtain the official OTA file for a particular device manufacturer before attempting sideloading using this method.

How to sideload Android OTA updates with GOOGLE PIXEL

You must use ADB or Android Debug Bridge to sideload OTA updates to your Pixel. We recommend that you install the unzipped platform-tools package on your desktop for quick access when you run the command. You can download the latest platform-tools zip file from here. ClockWorkMod’s Universal ADB driver makes the process much easier, even if you’re using a Windows machine, than a driver that already exists on your machine.

Alternatively, Corbin Davenport’s Nexus Tools provides a very easy way to always install the latest version of Platform-Tools on your Windows, Mac, or Linux machine. Nexus Tools is written in Dart, so it can run on Linux, macOS, Windows, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and Chrome OS. Once Nexus Tools is closed, you can run adb, fastboot, and other commands without any problems or problems.

Enable USB debugging

First, make sure the developer option is enabled on your Pixel.To do this, on the device[設定]>[端末情報]Go to and until you see a message confirming that the developer options are enabled[ビルド番号]Tap.

next,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細]>[開発者向けオプション]You need to go to (you may need to expand the hidden menu for this).[デバッグ]Scroll down to the section and[USBデバッグを許可する]Tap an option. You can also enable “OEM Unlock” if you want to downgrade at any time, but keep in mind that you can sideload OTA updates on your Pixel without enabling this option.

Download the latest OTA file for your device

Before you can sideload your OTA file to Google Pixel, there are a few things you need to do. First, you need the latest OTA updates available for your particular Pixel device. Google hosts all official builds of each Pixel on its dedicated developer site.

It is important to select the correct OTA file for your device, as any attempt to install an incorrect build on your device will fail. For each of the following devices (codenamed), you can find an OTA file containing the dates and carrier-specific builds of all Pixels released here.

If you have a regional build on your device, it’s important to sideload the appropriate OTA for your particular Google Pixel. Doing so will ensure access to all the features available in the global market. However, if something goes wrong, you can restore it.

Start Pixel in recovery mode

The Pixel must be in recovery mode to start the process. In this mode you can run the sideloading process. To access recovery mode, turn off the phone completely. Then press and hold the power button and volume down button at the same time until you see the boot loader page.

Use the physical volume button to navigate and scroll down to recovery mode. To select this option, just click the power button. Alternatively, if your smartphone is connected to your computer via USB-C, you can use the reboot recovery command.

Windows: adbreboot boot loader

Mac: ./ adbreboot boot loader

You should see a small android lying down with an exclamation point. When this screen appears, press the power button and volume up button for about 1 second to fully enter recovery mode. Release the volume up button to go directly into recovery mode.

Go to ADB sideload

Use the volume button again,[ADBから更新を適用]Scroll down to and use the power button to select this option. This will bring up an almost blank screen with text at the bottom that tells you how to sideload the OTA.

If you followed the initial steps to install the ADB tools on your computer and put them in an accessible folder or drive, you can connect your smartphone to your computer if you haven’t already done so. You need to open a command prompt or terminal window in the directory or folder where you saved the platform-tools file.

The easiest way to do this is to find the correct folder and type “cmd” in the Windows address bar, or Shift-click it.[PowerShellウィンドウをここで開く]Is to tap. PowerShell is essentially the same as a command prompt. You don’t have to worry too much as it works the same way, but here you need to use Mac-specific commands.

If you’re using a Mac and have a platform-tools folder on your desktop, type ./cddesktop, press Enter, and then type ./cdplatform-tools.

To see if your Pixel is recognized and connected, type:

Windows: adb device

Mac / PowerShell: ./ adb device

If your smartphone is connected properly, you will see a random serial number along with other details to confirm that it was connected securely. You may see a prompt on the Pixel screen that says “Allow USB debugging.” If you are using a trusted PC, switch to “Always allow from this computer” for seamless future updates.

Enter the sideload command

As long as everything is in place, you can sideload the OTA file. On Windows, make sure the command prompt is sent to the ADB Tools folder and type:

Windows: adb sideload

Mac / PowerShell: ./ adb sideload

Next, you need to insert the filename of the original .zip folder you downloaded from Google and press Enter to start the OTA sideloading process on your Pixel. If everything is working properly, a dialog will appear on your computer and handset showing the process of the sideloading and installation process. This can take some time, and in rare cases the process may fail. If so, restart the process as you may try multiple times for reasons you do not yet fully understand.

Restart the phone

When the OTA installation is complete, you will be returned to recovery mode.The last step to jump to a new update is with the power button[今すぐ再起動]Is to select an option. After the phone reboots, it should be safely updated with the latest OTA.

An easy way to make sure you’ve done all these steps correctly and sideload your OTA file is[設定]>[端末情報]>[Androidバージョン]Is to move to. This should be included in the exact sideloaded patch. This indicates that the process completed successfully.

Note: This process does not wipe the device, but it is recommended that you back up your irreplaceable data in case something goes wrong.

If you have any questions, please write them in the comments section below.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/21/android-basics-how-to-sideload-ota-updates-on-your-google-pixel-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

