AEI Technology Policy: 2021 Highlights, 2022 Forecasts | American Enterprise Institute





2021 was a busy year with technology policy, to say the least. Our team has been working hard to continuously assess how the core values ​​of the Institute of Enterprises, Human Freedom and Innovation fit into the digital world. This concludes our scholars' thoughts last year and predicts what will happen next year.

John Bailey

In 2021, the COVID-19 turmoil continued to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence and automation technologies for enterprises and the new digital distribution of government services. Federal stimulus has provided more than $ 75 billion to address the digital divide, most of which will be spent after 2022. Next year’s Congress often sees the submission of bills that provide additional funding and regulatory flexibility for telemedicine, especially as a way to extend mental health services to adolescents and young adults. I’m also optimistic that US innovation and competition law could pass the conference next year. It has passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support and is gaining support for strengthening the country’s R & D infrastructure.

Claude Barfield

Next year, 5G will give us a better understanding of whether Open Radio Access Networks will succeed in replacing existing Internet technology systems, or at what pace. Second, with regard to semiconductor factories (or fabs), despite extensive debate, the US and EU are expected to go on different paths. Third, the United States and China will continue on the path of (unstable) strategic separation.

Jeffrey Eisenach

Unfortunately, 2021 was the year in which technology policy analysis was silenced (or silenced) on the most important issue of COVID-19 Day. Empirical analysis was avoided in favor of the rules of the scientific elite who went in the wrong direction as clearly as their analysis and predictions proved to be wrong repeatedly. Let 2022 be a year of progress and freedom. Freedom in the field of evidence-based analysis and its open expression.

Jim Harper

Privacy was sleepier than expected in 2021. Expecting omnibus federal privacy law at the start of a new government or parliament has become a bit ritual. It may be natural, as privacy issues bring together hordes of different human values ​​and interests that do not follow legislative amendments. Federal law can mitigate some of the vital effects of regulation from Europe and California, but my bet is against what’s happening in 2022.

Cryptocurrencies have entered another banner year, with their roadster Bitcoin (BTC) reaching record highs against the dollar and the total market capitalization of the ecosystem reaching $ 3 trillion. It will take some time for the dollar-based market cap idea to lose its meaning, as everything is priced in BTC, but these are pretending to be part of this techno econo social jaguar note. I think next year will be like last year. Regulatory measures and occasional parliamentary hearings will continue to broadly incompletely understand the increasingly relevant blockchain-based systems.

Bronwin Howell

2021 was a year in which Australia and New Zealand went in a different direction than the United States. Australia has submitted legal liability for online content providers, a court ruling and a bill requiring that online publishers of offensive content be held liable even if they do not contribute to them. New Zealand has QR code-based COVID-19 contacts, even though active users record less than 3 codes per day and the recorded locations of interest are no longer broadcast at the epicenter of Auckland. Continued mandatory use of the tracking app. Current outbreak. Progress on both in 2022 will be of great interest to US policy makers.

Mark Jamison

Last year, we saw a number of antitrust initiatives for big tech companies. From new European regulations to new legislation across the United States and state parliaments, and advocating the dissolution of Big Tech, who has been appointed to the White House and Federal Trade Commission positions, government officials have more control and fines. I’m looking for it. About US technology leaders. As far as I know, these supporters are based on conclusions and I hope they will be even more active in 2022.

Daniel lyons

The discussion in Section 230, which dominated the tech policy discourse in 2021, showed no signs of slowing, but as Congress turned its attention to certain bills that are unlikely to please critics at both ends of the political spectrum. , The bipartisan promotion to regulate Big Tech may weaken. Meanwhile, the confirmation of a fifth member of the Federal Communications Commission will rekindle the debate over broadband regulation. It highlights how broadband providers support Americans through unprecedented pandemics with a light-touch regulatory model, providing an opportunity to consider market-based solutions to ongoing problems with access and affordability.

Michael Rosen

Last year’s intellectual property policy included lively debate over a proposal by the World Trade Organization to abandon patent protection for the COVID-19 vaccine. This debate could intensify during the next year. At Capitol Hill, legislative efforts in patent reform (including the eligibility system) appear to be regaining momentum. We can expect Congress to begin marking these proposals towards 2022 and the US Patent and Trademark Office to consider them under the leadership of new directors.

Brett Swanson

In 2021, social media robbed the heterogeneous idea of ​​one of the best gifts on the Internet that can make the world healthier, richer and smarter. For example, censorship blocks access to prominent physicians, (1) alternative strategies can replace catastrophic mass blockades, and (2) some cheap, abundant, long-approved. It shows that generic drugs are very effective against COVID-19. Narrowing the range of acceptable discourse concentrates risk and creates a catastrophic bubble of groupthink or more. In the case of COVID-19, millions of people could be damaged and hundreds of thousands of lives could be lost unnecessarily. Policies to reinvigorate the promise of Internet diversity may help. However, the actual action is accompanied by an already ongoing entrepreneurial explosion of crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

Shane Chews

Just as voice, data and the cloud have driven the growth of mobile technology, we are witnessing blockchain, digital payment platforms and artificial intelligence becoming the mainstream drivers of the digital economy. We need to ensure that government officials recognize the importance of these changes and create smart policies that enable growth rather than oppressing technology in the name of competition. ..

