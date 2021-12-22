Zillow adds FaceTime SharePlay feature for bulk browsing of homes





Zillow today added SharePlay integration to its iOS app, allowing iPhone and iPad users to use FaceTime to browse a list of homes and apartments with friends, family, or realtors.

According to Zillow, “Americans love Zillow surfing,” and the FaceTime update is designed to make it easier and more fun to explore the Zillow app with others.

‌FaceTime‌ After starting a call, one of the participants can start a SharePlay session via the Zillow app. Each participating user must have Zillow installed on their iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPad OS 15.1 or later.

Once launched, users can search different locations in the Zillow app, sync their content, and browse the available lists together. With today’s update, Zillow will be consistent with another real estate app, Redfin, which previously introduced SharePlay support.

Since SharePlay was released with iOS 15.1, third-party apps have added integration. A significant number of apps and games, such as Twitch, Spotify, TikTok, Disney +, MasterClass, etc., offer SharePlay support.

