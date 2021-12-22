According to me, the most innovative gear in 2021





innovation. What a completely slippery word after “invention”. We culturally like the concept of “Eureka”. A momentary or significant leap in a “game-changing” device, technology (or science or philosophy or … almost any discipline) progresses slowly and quietly until it appears to have completely sprung up from Apple’s head. .. Or Google. Or Microsoft. Or the unknown company is crouching in the shadow waiting for the moment in the sun. All stand on the shoulders of giants.

So when choosing an innovative product for a particular year (or 10 years or centuries), it’s easy to succumb to either the big picture of the turtle that the actual innovation happened years ago, or a random one. .. -Remember the yearly view, even if those actual dates are out of the list structure.

Ultimately, my choice of innovative products this year is a handful that I remember disappointed and surprised me. Disappointment, because I usually have zero expectations: Disappointment means that I did something new and failed after I actually had expectations, but in the end something It shows a promise that it will be rewarded someday in the form. Surprisingly, it did something new and actually met or exceeded my lazy thoughts on how they would work. We do not call those expectations.

Also, this list is really coming out of my head. I didn’t ask for input. It’s random, incomplete, and may not represent what you think it represents. Moreover, it covers only my little corner of technosphere, which is mainly computers and games.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Framework laptops are one of the few innovative products in 2021 that work in every way. The 13.5-inch laptop addresses one of the biggest drawbacks of modern laptops as part of the right to repair movement.

It features four expansion card slots, a slide-in module that snaps to a USB-C connector, storage and RAM with sockets, a replaceable mainboard module with a fixed CPU and fan, a battery, a screen, a keyboard, and more. It is designed to provide easy access to parts while providing reliable performance at a competitive price without sacrificing aesthetics.

The biggest misfortune is that it comes from a new company. So, despite the history of the founders of Meta’s Oculus team, they are facing a surge to turn it into a success. But even if the laptop itself doesn’t last long, it’s a new trend in products designed to be easier to repair, starting with Apple’s iPhone and MacBook next year.

Read the framework laptop reviews.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Turtle Beach’s first game controller is overwhelming in many ways, but it makes sense for the company, which has long-standing audio roots, to put an amplifier in the controller first. The headset is connected to the controller. This is a wired USB model that works with Xboxor PCs and adds equalizer presets, volume, mic mute, mic monitoring and more to the analog headset you connect to.

Read the Turtle Beach Recon Controller Hands-on.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Considering the products that could disappoint me in 2021, Razer Zephyr is at the top of my list. It appeared in CES 2021 as a concept that smartly reconsidered the face mask in the era of pandemics. But by the end of the year, economic reality and design flaws made it a mask that I couldn’t even wear.

Razer needed to mitigate its claims by abandoning most of the key innovations for cost-cutting reasons. Therefore, the name has been changed to “Wearable Air Purifier” and COVID claims nothing, despite continued needs. One of the most notable is the built-in voice amplifier. Without it, no one can hear me talking about a particularly whimsical fan (one aspect that seems to work well). The lighting inside is supposed to show your mouth for better sociability, but it’s not really bright enough. Despite the great publicity of replaceable N95 filters, the method of inserting them into the magnetic holder is not safe and does not seem to actually cover the opening.

The problem isn’t an unfixable problem, it shows Razer’s thinking in the right direction, and there are ideas that others can build. Both reasons I still consider it innovative.

Find out more about Razer Zephyr.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Huge external GPUs have been around for a long time to add individual graphics power to laptops that would otherwise be inadequate, and adding Thunderbolt 3/4 as a viable eGPU connection is a unique issue. there is. By combining a small 13-inch laptop with a portable dock and eGPU, and a dedicated connection, Asus solves some problems. The power adapter can be used when not needed and works on systems with AMD and Intel processors (AMD does not support Thunderbolt).

And the pair is very well made and the laptop is fine on its own. The downside is that laptops alone are too expensive to find XG Mobile anywhere. However, it is not clear if it is a blip due to a shortage.

Read the review.

Apple M1 and Intel 12th Generation (Alder Lake) CPU System Silicon Apple’s new features.Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Nothing exemplifies the infinite spiral of “when it happened” like a processor. So for me, Apple and Intel hybrid CPUs, a key transition to an architecture that splits fast, high-power cores and energy-efficient cores for background processes, will be on the market in 2021 without compromising performance. Represents the innovative technology introduced in. ..

One aspect I’ve been waiting for is scalability. It’s less impressive if the architecture can’t be extended to more generally high-power or low-power configurations. However, the launch of Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max for the MacBook this year proves that it can scale up at least with graphics, and Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPU for high-end games and creative desktop PCs. This technology is the power side of the equation.

However, some questions remain. One of the biggest things for me is about the high end. So far, all hybrid implementations on the system are limited by eight performance cores, so how much you can scale up beyond that (for the Mac Pro, for example) is a 2022 issue.

