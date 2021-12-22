How to create a call-only campaign with Google Ads in a jewelry store





What if you don’t want others to click to access the jewelry store’s website, but you want them to call you instead? The good news is that you can create a “phone only” Google campaign to suit your jewelry store’s marketing needs. Here’s how.

Creating a call-only campaign

First, in the menu on the left[キャンペーン]Click.

next,[プラス]Click the button[新しいキャンペーン]Choose

Choose whether to use sales or leads as your goal. Simply select “Create a campaign without goal guidance” to create a campaign without goals.

Then select the type of search campaign.

Then you will be asked to “choose a way to reach your goal.” from here,[電話]Select the check box below to add a phone number.

next,[続行]Click.

At this point, you’ve created a campaign where your ads will be stored. The next step is to create an ad group.

Creating an ad group

An ad group is like a centralized hub for all ads with similar themes. For example, you might want to promote the sale of a diamond engagement ring, but also show Valentine-themed jewelry. Create two separate ad groups so that you can see the performance of each while keeping the two types of products separate.

To create an ad group, select the campaign you want to add, give it a name, and select some keywords.[キーワードのアイデアを取得]Click to use Google’s built-in keyword suggestion tool. If you save your ad group from there, you can move on to the next step to create your ad.

Create a new call ad

To create a new phone ad for a phone-only campaign[広告と拡​​張機能],[広告]Click in the order of

next,[広告を呼び出す]Choose. From here, select the ad group where you want to store your ads. .. Both require you to add the required company name and phone number, and two optional headings. These are not required, but are highly recommended to increase the likelihood that your prospects will ask for more information.

The two headings are just a way to display additional text. You can use this area to promote special offers, discounts, extensive jewelry selections and more.

Start using call-only ads

Overall, the process of creating a call-only ad is straightforward, but there are a few things to keep in mind. For example, location-based extensions such as structured snippet extensions and callout extensions may or may not be visible by ads. In addition, depending on the country of residence and the phone number you are using, you may be charged a fee.

If you need help or guidance on creating call-only ads on Google for your jewelry store, contact a GemFind Digital Solutions expert. With over 20 years of experience in creating and managing advertising campaigns for jewelry stores and shops of all sizes, we have become a recognized name in jewelry marketing. Contact us now for more information.

Contact GemFind now.

