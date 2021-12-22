Spray Engineering Device Limited Bag National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award-2021 – ThePrint





Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI / NewsVoir): Government of India’s Department of Energy Conservation and Efficiency has announced Vivek Verma, Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) in Mohari, Punjab, as part of the celebration of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. “Low temperature evaporation technology” of National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award-2021 held.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on the occasion of “National Energy Conservation Day” and honored organizations and researchers at Viganbawan, New Delhi, who have effectively added to the country’s low-carbon footprint strategy. New & Renewable Energy congratulates the winners, along with Shri Krishampal, Minister of State of Electricity and Heavy Industries Homble Union. The event also witnessed the presence of other high-level officials.

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED), located in Mohari, Punjab, is an interdisciplinary engineering company with the mission of “focusing on sustainable environmental development to unlock lasting food and energy resources.” To achieve this, the company is driving change by adopting new thermal energy recycling technologies to provide clean and green solutions. One of its key innovations is the patented low temperature evaporator (LTE®), which has revolutionized the fields of biofuels, water recycling, and agricultural processing. We aim to demonstrate our capabilities by utilizing non-food biomass in agriculture as a renewable source of green chemicals and polymers.

“Low temperature evaporation technology” is based on a mechanical steam compression system under vacuum, recovering up to 99% of high quality clean water (lowest TDS, COD, BOD) from industrial wastewater / wastewater / sewerage etc. .. The above techniques do not use external heat sources such as boilers and turbines, or heat removal sources such as condensers and cooling towers used in traditional systems. With nearly 100 projects underway around the world, the technology has a wide range of applications in the industrial, commercial and domestic sectors, enabling zero liquid ingestion (ZLI) as well as zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in a variety of processes. doing.

SED has also been recognized by the Technical Management Bureau of the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology Science and Industry Research Council (CSIR) for its innovation entitled “Low Temperature Evaporation Technology” at the CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award-2020. With the Rs Cash Award. 100,000 rupees. The award was presented at the 80th CSIR Foundation Day Celebration in New Delhi, where India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was the guest of honor.

Vivek Verma, MD commented on this occasion, “Because SED strongly believes in making the environment sustainable, its” low temperature evaporation technology “is based on a mechanical steam compression system under vacuum. , Collect up to 99% of high quality. Clean water from all kinds of wastewater / industrial wastewater / leachate etc. “

Special features of innovation include:

No heat generator and rejector

No reverse osmosis

Water recovery up to 99%

Minimum water recovery cost

Lowest carbon footprint

The most effective water management solution

Minimal sludge treatment

Direct wastewater to clean water in one step

No chemical treatment during processing

Closed Robust & Automatic

Founded in 1992 with a modest start in the manufacture of spray nozzles, Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) is a public limited company headquartered in Mohari. Punjab in India is a pioneer in the fields of evaporation, heat exchange, condensation, and crystallization.

SED is an “innovative technology solution” that provides water, sugar, jaggery and biofuels. SED also identifies some areas of energy savings in the sugar industry for optimal resource utilization and low cost productivity, and also establishes the latest boiler-free Jaggery production. Achieved.

We consistently carry out the core goal of sustainable environmental development, explore the ability to achieve that mission, and recover energy-efficient, high-quality clean water from all types of wastewater in one step. This has revolutionized the water sector. SED is driving change by adopting new thermal energy recycling technologies to provide clean and green solutions. The company aims to demonstrate its capabilities by utilizing non-food biomass from agriculture as a renewable source of green chemicals and polymers.

Today, SED has established its presence in more than 40 countries by providing innovative technology solutions for water, jaggery, sugar and related industries. The company’s products have been successfully commissioned and functioning efficiently in more than 600 sugar mills, 100 water recovery mills and Jaggery mills.

For more information, please visit www.sprayengineering.com.

