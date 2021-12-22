The Google Pixel Watch may have a powerful chipset and a great Google Assistant





After a long drought, the lock seems to have been opened due to rumors about the Google Pixel Watch. It got hot shortly after the rendering that looked like it was showing the clock, and now I’m hearing some important details about it.

9to5Google has discovered that a recent Google app update mentions “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH”. This reveals a few things. First, it strongly suggests that Google’s first smartwatch will include the Pixel brand, and second, the “experience” mention suggests that there are some Wear OS features dedicated to the Pixel Watch.

This is because Google uses the term “experience” in its Pixel smartphone code to specify exclusive Android features.

We don’t yet know what these features will look like, but one of them could be the processing on the Google Assistant’s device. This is already available on Pixel smartphones and means that the Google Assistant runs faster and can perform some tasks without an internet connection.

9to5Google has found references to this feature in various Google apps related to “Rohan”, which is believed to be the codename for the Pixel Watch. The Google Assistant may also have been redesigned wearable, and the image below has also been dug down (this time with the Wear OS 3 emulator).

(Image credit: 9to5Google / Google)

The curved light bar at the bottom indicates that the assistant is running, and search queries and responses are displayed above it. Interestingly, this image looks like it also shows a hardware button in addition to the crown, but the leaked PixelWatch image doesn’t have such a button. Still, this is a generic image, or there may be multiple Google Pixel Watch models.

Finally, while digging into Wear OS-related code, the site also found evidence that the Pixel Watch could have the Samsung Exynos chipset.

This isn’t surprising at all, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s Exynos W920 is the best chipset currently available for Wear OS devices, and Samsung worked with Google on the latest version of Wear OS itself. There have been rumors that the Pixel Watch will use this chipset for some time.

That said, this leak doesn’t name that particular chipset, it generally only points to Exynos, so it’s possible that the Pixel Watch will use a different model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could be Pixel Watch’s main rival (Image Credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Analysis: With excellent battery life and wide support, this could be Wear OS’s top watch

Considering all the leaks, the Google Pixel Watch may be available soon. When launched, Wear OS’s main competitors will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

These are the only smartwatches and high-end devices currently running Wear OS 3, but they have certain features specifically for Samsung phone owners and have the problem of being completely incompatible with the iPhone.

Therefore, if the Google Pixel Watch offers all the features to all Android smartphone owners and, better yet, includes iPhone support, it has a big advantage over Samsung’s products.

Beyond that, especially the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a short battery life in our experience, so if Google can manage a stable lifespan of more than two days here, the Pixel Watch could win the wearable in 2022.

Via GSMArena

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-pixel-watch-could-have-a-powerful-chipset-and-better-google-assistant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos