Five best (and five worst) technical moments in 2021





It was the best time. It was the worst time. In fact, it was the worst time in most cases.

Looking back over the past year, it’s hard to think of it as a major improvement beyond 2020. And it’s the same in the technology field. The lack of chips has affected every corner of the industry, making it harder to find PlayStation 5, new graphics cards, and even new cars, and Facebook has received very bad news and has been renamed.

But there were some good moments, along with some really terrible moments. Let’s look at that year in the hope of a “best” moment in 2022.

The best technical moments of 2021

MRNA vaccine saved lives

The technology behind the mRNA vaccine has been developed for nearly 20 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has given it the opportunity to shine. Rather than using a weakened or dead version of the actual virus, mRNA uses the genetic code to instruct the cells of the body to produce proteins that the immune system recognizes as a virus. Beyond its effectiveness in Covid, vaccine technology is currently being explored to treat everything from HIV and Lyme disease to cancer. Clinical trials of mRNA vaccines against genital herpes, influenza and HIV are already underway.

HBO Max and Disney + Release First Release Movie

Despite the vaccine, most people weren’t comfortable enough to return to the local cinema this year. But instead of letting people re-watch the stories of Tiger King and The Avengers, streaming services such as HBO Max and Disney + have offered streaming releases of new major movies (at additional cost). It was a much more convenient way to stay socially up-to-date, even if the filmmaker wasn’t excited. The big movie experience is back (the pre-sale ticket for “Spider-Man: Noway Home” shattered the record), but I hope we can make a big movie at home in a shorter amount of time.

Apple has fixed the MacBook

Apple heard complaints about the MacBook Pro and did something other than Apple like this year. In the new model, the touch bar at the top of the keyboard has been removed and replaced with physical keys. It also comes with an HDMI port, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and a Magsafe charging return (although users can continue to charge their device via Thunderbolt if needed). .. According to the company, all have one of two ridiculously powerful processing chips and the longest battery life (21 hours) ever.

Cellular carriers rapidly expanded 5G

Years of praise have been heard about the speed and capabilities of 5G. In some cities, 5G was available. However, in 2021, deployment accelerated and the number of 5G smartphones increased dramatically. Verizon reports that it has exceeded its 2021 target and, in fact, has nearly doubled its deployment compared to the last two years.

Dogecoin is now the real currency

Dogecoin started as a joke. It wasn’t going to do anything. But for some reason, the masses (taken over by Elon Musk) put it off and this joke became a viable currency. This year it started with a single Dogecoin worth $ 0.0047, and this year its value has skyrocketed by more than 3,200%. (Adjacent Shiba Inu coins have increased by more than 44 million percent!) It is being accepted as a currency in more and more places, from cinemas to Dallas Mavericks games.

The worst technical moment of 2021

Facebook paper reveals great confusion

The change of company name to Meta may have turned a lot of attention, but no one was distracted by this year’s series of accusations against social media giants. Former Facebook Product Manager Frances Haugen has become a whistleblower, Facebook has been “morally bankrupt” to the Senate Subcommittee, and its services are harmful to teens, with false information and malicious wording. He said he was fully aware that he was amplifying. Subsequent “Facebook Papers”, published by The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets, portrayed an amazing picture of a company that prioritizes growth over safety.

Activision Blizzard sued for discrimination

The video game company was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in July, and after two years of research, the company fostered a “boys” culture, widespread gender discrimination and harassment, and several high-level names. Claimed to have been attached. Executive. When the Wall Street Journal reported in November that CEO Bobby Cotic was aware of allegations in many parts of the company, including alleged rape of a former female employee of Sledgehammer Games by a male boss. Things got worse, but I didn’t notify the board. That spurred the union movement of the company that management was trying to stop.

Robin Hood pulled out the rug from under the investor

Democratization of the stock market? good. Robin Hood’s execution of it? Terrible. The company was investigated by federal regulators in a January case that restricted trading of meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment in a chaotic volatility. The registration status of the two founders’ securities companies is also being investigated. It also faces a series of penalties from the SEC and FINRA. This includes FINRA’s greatest penalty in history for allegations of “widespread serious harm” to customers.

Amazon has released a spooky robot

I’m already uncomfortable with how Amazon is so rooted in our daily lives. So who in the company thought a $ 1,000 cloud-connected robot that chased you around the house and constantly saw and heard was a good idea? (According to Amazon, you can turn off the microphone, camera, and motion with the push of a button, and specify a robot’s “off-limits” zone.) Even more frightening, you can climb stairs and grab items. Future versions of Astro have already been discussed. ..

Everyone was crazy about NFT

The biggest trick the devil has ever drawn was to convince the world that jpegs, other digital assets, and even real-world objects are valuable for blockchain smart contracts. People spend thousands and even millions of dollars on these, and many don’t know what they’re buying.

