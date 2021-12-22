Amazons AWS recorded its third outage this month, affecting Slack, the Epic Games Store, Asana and more.





AWS, Amazon’s key web services business, is having problems today with issues affecting services such as Slack, Imgur, and the Epic Games Store for some users. It doesn’t look good when working from home, some Slack users can’t view or upload images, and Asana, a work management tool, has been stalled.

In an incident update, Slack said the service was having problems uploading files, editing messages, and other services. According to Asana, the problem is a massive outage and many users can’t access Asana. According to the Epic Games Store, outages of Internet services are affecting logins, libraries, purchases, and more.

This is the third time in a few weeks that AWS issues have had a significant impact on online services. Two incidents involving AWS earlier this month robbed streaming sites such as Netflix and Disney Plus and smart home devices such as Ring and Wyze security cameras, knocking out a huge number of platforms and products. rice field.

Today’s outages don’t seem to be that widespread, but they’re still noteworthy, with some users not having full access to the service and others simply experiencing intermittent failures. DownDetector.com displays reports of issues with the above platforms, news aggregator Flipboard, online learning site Udemy, dating app Grindr, streaming services Hulu, Honeywell, Life360, and Samsung SmartThings IoT services.

The official AWS Services Health Dashboard is at 4:35 am PST in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 region with increased EC2 boot failures and network connectivity issues. After investigating, 5:01 AM PST confirms that power loss affected a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 region. increase.

Connections and power to other data centers in the affected Availability Zone, or to other Availability Zones in the US-EAST-1 region, are not affected by this issue, but are affected. We recommend that you stay away from USE1-AZ4). AWS can do so with an update statement. We are continuing to address this issue and restore power in the affected data center.

Wednesday, December 22, 08:36 AM ET Update: Updated the story to add responses from affected services.

