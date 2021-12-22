Bangalore: CSIR-NAL, NRDC joins Tata Trusts-backed initiative to drive aerospace innovation





Social Alpha, an initiative backed by Tata Trusts, announced the launch of the country’s first public-private mach33.aero on Wednesday, along with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). A partnership focused on accelerating innovation in aerospace.

The joint initiative develops a support ecosystem to foster aerospace and related engineering start-ups at a dedicated state-of-the-art center on the CSIR-NAL campus with the vision of expanding reach into new regions in the future. To do.

Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata is pleased that CSIR-NAL and Social Alpha are working together to drive aerospace engineering innovation in a wide range of applications across aviation, defense, agriculture and climate technology. think. We hope that this initiative will lead to many influential and scalable solutions and a new wave of technology entrepreneurship in the country.

Commodore (Retd) Amit Rastogi, Chairman and MD of NRDC, said NRDC has signed more than 5,000 technology license agreements with a number of SMEs to pave the way for the success of unique technologies and the creation of wealth. I did. NRDC supports mach33.aero incubation with professional services such as IPR search, analytics, filing, market research, feasibility reporting, technical consultants and expert advice, with expertise in establishing and succeeding startups. increase. Of technical services.

mach33.aero leverages multi-step financing, regional, domestic and global market collaboration to provide startups with strategic connections to government, academia and industry resources, paving the way for technology commercialization. Accelerate and encourage scientists and engineers to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

NAL director Jitandra J Jadhav said start-ups have recently been gaining attention around the world, especially in the aerospace space. With the emergence of start-ups backed by major industries, aerospace technology will bring us into the future of transportation, including autonomous vehicles and UAVs, hybrid and electric regional aircraft, electric VTOL aircraft, aeronautical taxis, high altitude platforms, and new space. CSIR-NAL is a multicopter for UAV-agricultural and medical applications, Wankel engine for UAV, etc. We have developed many aerospace technologies of interest. , Autoclaves for composite manufacturing, multi-zone hot bonder composite repairs, eco-friendly processes for aluminum alloys for aircraft, he said.

NAL is a member of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR). CSIR-NAL is supported by its expertise, knowledge base in the aerospace sector, and several advanced test facilities, aerospace technology, technical assistance / expert advice, test facilities, and aerospace design. , Development, manufacturing area, Jadab said.

Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director of CSIR, said mach33.aero is aerospace engineering innovation and space technology, defense, aeronautical mobility, agriculture, climate change, natural resource management, insurance and weather forecasting. The idea is to catalyze, nurture and accelerate Atmanirbhar Bharat’s start-ups and SMEs in these nationally strategically important sectors.

