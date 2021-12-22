Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Max may be the big-screen phone I’ve been waiting for.





The screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Apple’s iPhone 12 renewed its phone lineup in 2020. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is bigger than ever, but the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini is also one of the smallest phones in modern iPhone history. These sizes remained the same in the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, but Apple may change the iPhone roster again in 2022. If changed, it may be good news for those who prefer big screen phones.

Apple will remove the iPhone Mini from its lineup and replace it with something that sounds like the iPhone 14 Max in 2022, according to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst closely associated with the Nikkei Asia Review. Yes, you are reading it correctly, do not confuse it with the iPhone 14 Max, the expected iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

I’m not sure about Apple’s 2022 lineup, but reports show that this new 6.7-inch phone will be a larger version of the standard iPhone next year. According to the 9to5Mac report explaining Kuo’s research notes, there could be a total of four iPhone models. There are two high-end iPhones in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, and two low-end iPhones in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Sources who are directly aware of the issue talking to the Nikkei Asia Review also described the new 6.7-inch model as “a relatively cost-effective version of the largest iPhone Pro Max.”

This is a big problem because Apple’s super-sized iPhones are usually reserved for those who are willing to pay the highest price for premium smartphones. Yes, the iPhone 14 Max can be more expensive than the standard iPhone 14. However, it’s expected to be positioned as the larger iPhone 14, so it won’t be as expensive as the successor to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Such products could help Apple open up new markets for potential iPhone buyers.

Apple’s history of launching the larger iPhone

Apple knows there is a bigger phone market. To make it more competitive with devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note, iPhone 6 Plus launched the larger iPhone in 2014. Apple continued this pattern on the iPhone 13 Pro Max until 2021, but the overall approach has changed over the years.

For example, the iPhone 6 Plus was essentially a larger version of the iPhone 6. Except for the larger screen, many of the technical details were the same except for a few minor differences. However, in other upgrade cycles, larger screens are more closely associated with more dramatic camera upgrades. For example, Apple has introduced portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus. This is a feature that is only available for dual cameras on large phones and not available on smaller siblings.

Angela Lange / CNET

The latter approach is more closely aligned with Apple’s current iPhone strategy. Again, Apple only offers larger screens on models that come with an additional camera. The difference is that the iPhone 13 Pro now offers intermediate options. The iPhone is cheaper than the ProMax and includes its triple-lens camera system and other additional features, including support for a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it comes in the same 6.1-inch size as the regular iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Max seems to be the right midpoint for fans of big screen phones. Just as the iPhone 13 Pro offers a better camera than the iPhone 13 at a lower price than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max can offer a wider screen at a lower price than the next Pro Max.

This is especially useful for people who need a larger screen, but don’t need triple-lens cameras, lidar sensors, macro photography, and other gorgeous features that define Pro iPhone models.

Why I like big phones

Launching the iPhone 14 Max makes sense for several reasons. For one thing, people seem to prefer the larger iPhone. According to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model in the third quarter of 2021, with buyers avoiding “smaller, older models.” On the other hand, according to the Nikkei Asia Review, demand for the iPhone 12 Mini was sluggish.

If you don’t know why, the answer is simple and probably obvious. We use the phone for almost everything. eMarketer reported in 2019 that Americans spend more time watching their cell phones than watching TV. The pandemic has exacerbated the dependence on the Internet and, by extension, smartphones. According to a study published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal, for example, screening times for adolescents in the United States are more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

If you spend more time staring at your phone, it just makes sense that you want a bigger screen. Some people like me may focus on a larger screen than a more advanced camera, making the iPhone 14 Max sound even more appealing. This is especially true as I don’t currently own a personal laptop (I have a desktop computer for personal issues and a laptop issued at work for work-related work I have).

This means that you use your mobile phone for many everyday tasks, such as reading news, checking email, and paying invoices. All of this is even easier with larger devices. If you need a phone with a huge screen, my only choice as an iPhone user is to spend $ 1,100 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it works fine with a standard iPhone dual-lens camera.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Large phones can also be difficult to use, but there are two reasons why this doesn’t bother you in 2021. For one, I no longer commute to work every day. With a 6.7-inch cell phone, difficult actions such as checking time quickly, using it with one hand while holding a subway pole, or pushing it into a jacket pocket are no longer a problem.

I also rely on my Apple Watch for the tasks mentioned above when I leave home and sometimes go to the office. My iPhone stays in my pocket or bag until I’m ready to dive into reading material or answer work-related questions.

Android fans, on the other hand, have many options when it comes to big screen phones. And some of them are cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The $ 900 Google Pixel 6 Pro and the $ 1,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 Pluscome both offer a 6.7-inch screen at a low price.

Only Apple knows what 2022 will bring to the iPhone. But I hope the rumors are true and there is more variety for fans of big screen phone fans. So, at least until the rumored foldable iPhone arrives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apples-rumored-iphone-14-max-could-be-the-big-screened-phone-ive-been-waiting-for/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos