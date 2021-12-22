AI is a top investment priority for biopharmacy leaders





According to the consultants behind the publication, biopharmacy executives pursuing breakthrough digital innovation will be in the best position in 2022 to gain a competitive advantage.

The Deloitte team surveyed 150 biopharmacy leaders to better understand the biopharmacy industry’s experience with digital innovation today and over the next year, including cloud (49%), AI (38%), and data lakes. Discovered digital technologies such as (33%). , And wearables (33%) are used in daily work.

Other technologies such as quantum computing and digital twins are still in their infancy.

Approximately 82% of respondents agreed that business digitization would continue after the pandemic was over.

According to Deloitte publications, digital innovation is a very important strategic priority for biopharmacy leaders. However, respondents solved basic issues such as the organization’s dedicated funding (59%), better digital innovation strategies (49%), and the right people to scale digital innovation (47%). I agreed that I need to.

Deloitte Consulting Principal Todd Konersmann told BioPharma-Reporter that while many of the report’s findings validated the team’s assumptions about the growing importance of everything digital, the pandemic was in the spotlight of executives. He said he was surprised to see how important it was. Toward digital innovation as a competitive differentiator.

As the report shows, 77% of respondents say that digital innovation is important for delivering business strategies in a post-pandemic environment. Previously, investments in new digital technologies were usually treated as opportunities or long-term bets. However, given the many proof points of digital innovation during a pandemic, organizations seem to be increasing their values ​​for these investments.

AI is a top investment priority

Aditya Kudumala, another Deloitte Consulting principal, also said she was surprised that artificial intelligence (AI) was consistently prioritized by respondents as a top investment priority for the entire life sciences sector.

Although it was expected that technological priorities would become more fragmented based on domain complexity, such as the importance of IoT in the supply chain space, the findings show that certain technologies, such as AI, are signed at the enterprise level. It shows that it is becoming a problem. Priority is given to the entire value chain.

CDMO Challenge

CDMO executives were not investigated as part of the report, but Konersmann said that in response to the increased investment in digitalization from biopharmaceutical sponsors, CDMO would like to align and maintain its investment in digital technology. Pointed out that they will be challenged to catch up with their value proposition as an efficiency play partner.

In particular, digital investment sites and sites to provide the level of productivity that sponsors can achieve with their own next-generation investment, such as the ability to predict maintenance issues in advance using smart factory sensors and AI-powered algorithms. The facility needs to be transformed. Occurs.

due diligence

Biopharmacy companies face many options today when it comes to digital technology. How can I be sure that the product has been tried and tested before investing in such technology?

Biopharmacy organizations can certainly be overwhelmed by the many types of digital technologies, vendors, and platforms that require due diligence before making a significant investment. These organizations take risks by actively experimenting with new technologies, increasing adoption, and seeking evidence from external markets such as consortiums / industry working groups developing standards to help extend the life of their investments. It can be mitigated, Kudumara said.

He advised companies to develop a systematic process for procuring and incubating new technologies through proof-of-concepts and pilots to assess incremental values ​​and costs.

At the same time, one of the points clearly shown in the report is that organizations that take risks before new technologies are fully tested and tested will gain knowledge faster, learn from mistakes, and take on significant opportunities. By focusing, you have the potential to gain a competitive advantage. The consultant states that it is best suited for this technology.

Attract talent

Given the fierce competition for this type of talent, it can be a difficult battle for top biopharmacy industry leaders to set up digital migration teams and hire the right talent to expand digital innovation. there is.

According to Kudumala, the lack of technical talent is affecting all industries around the world, while the biopharmacy industry offers life-saving therapies to humanity as a unique value proposition to attract expertise. You can take advantage of that collective mission.

Market engineers and technicians should be supported by technicians who play a key role in accelerating time to market, rather than purely chemists and other scientists in future medical innovations. Must be recognized. The safety of the new treatment.

Deloitte’s report begins by outlining the ambitions of a digital northstart for an organization to launch a digital team, followed by the operational models needed to carry out those ambitions and the relevant talents / roles needed. It is recommended to outline.

In addition, technology leaders (CIOs and their direct reports) can play a major role in attracting and recruiting the right talent by identifying these Polaris, and certain roles can play a significant role in patient outcomes and health. Shows the impact on a company’s ability to improve. According to Konersmann, CIOs who come out visibly before this and let the team tell stories and journeys often get the best results.

Room for growth

Biopharmacy companies are described in the report to drive digital transformation across the enterprise, including becoming digital innovators, using crowdsourcing, investing in early-stage companies, accelerating and incubating new technologies. How often do you think you have already adopted the strategy?

Overall, we observe that the majority of biopharmacy organizations are implementing digital innovation strategies focused on specific domains, technologies, or process areas, but operate the overall strategy at the enterprise level. There are very few.

“Some organizations are pursuing bespoke innovations in specific domains through targeted investments such as drug discovery innovations. Others are repeatable processes that can incubate digital from experimentation to expansion. Focusing on development, and even some organizations are purely focused on outsourcing innovation through partnerships with organizations. Run design challenges / crowd-based contests.

As evidenced in the report, only 45% of respondents say the organization has set up an outstanding innovation center. This shows that there is considerable room for growth and maturity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2021/12/22/AI-is-top-investment-priority-for-biopharma-leaders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos