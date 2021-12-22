Holiday Sale Promotions on PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog





The holiday sale promotion will take place on Wednesday, December 22nd at the PlayStation Store. Save a huge number of games and add-ons for a limited time *. This includes titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, and NBA 2K22.

The list is so big that you can’t pack everything here. Find a selection of delicious games that are discounted below, and once your promotion begins to find regional savings, visit the PlayStation Store. And check back here on January 5th, when more games will be in the promotion!

Alan Wake RemasteredAliens: Fireteam EliteApex Legends – Champion Edition ARK: Genesis Season PassAssassin’s Creed Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5Battlefield 2042BiomutantBorderlands 3 PS4 & PS5Call of Duty: Modern TrilogyCrash Bandicoot 4: It About TimeCrash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Cuphead Cyberpunk 2077Dark Souls: RemasteredDayZDEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe EditionDEATHLOOPDEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU Deluxe EditionDestiny 2: Legendary EditionDiablo II: Resurrected EditionFIFA 22 (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Fortnite – Dark Reflections PackGhost of Tsushima Directors Cut PS5 Director ector’s Cut PS4God of War Digital Deluxe EditionGrand Theft Auto V: Premium EditionGTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle Hades Horizon Zero EditionHOT WHEELS UNLEASHEDInsurgency: SandstormIt Takes Two PS4 & PS5Jump ForceJurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe EditionLife is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5Little II PS4 & PS5Madden NFL 22 (PS4) Madden NFL 22 (PS5) Mafia: Definitive EditionMafia Morales PS4 & PS5Mass Effect Legendary EditionMetro ExodusMLB The Show 21 PS4MLB The Show 21 PS5Mon to Boruto: Shinobi StrikerNBA 2K22Need for Speed ​​Heat: Deluxe EditionNeed for Speed ​​PaybackNeed for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit RemasteredNHL 22NHL 22 (PS5) NieR Replicant ver.1.22 Legendary EditionPGA TOUR 2K21Psy Dead Redemption 2Resident Evil 3Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5Riders Republic – Standard Edition Rust Console EditionSCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceSid Meier’s Civilization VISniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2SnowRunner – Premium EditionSpyro es of Arise PS4 & PS5The Dark Pictures An V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition The Last of Us: RemasteredThe Outer WorldsThe Sims 4The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor TrilogyTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2UFC 4Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard PS4 & PS5

* Holiday sale promotions run from 00.00 am on Wednesday, December 22nd to 23:59 pm (local time) on Wednesday, January 19th. Some titles will end their promotion on January 4th. Check the product page of the PlayStation Store.

