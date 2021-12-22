2022 Mini LED 27-inch iMac display without confusing reports





Update: Ross Young initially tweeted a surprising word of reaction, and Digitimes issued a correction stating that yesterday’s report was incorrect. Young later tweeted that Apple still thinks it will use mini LEDs.

See additional updates at the end.

Most reports refer to the 202227-inch iMac, which uses the same mini LED backlight system as the latest MacBook Pro models, but today’s new supply chain report disagrees.

However, the report is confusing and probably confusing …

Background

All Macs today use LCD screens, and LEDs are used behind the display to provide backlight. However, the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featured a mini LED backlight.

This is basically the same technology, but by making the LEDs much smaller and using more LEDs, you will have more precise control over the lighting, allowing for higher brightness and deeper black. ..

On MacBook Pro models, Apple calls the mini LED-backlit display a “Liquid Retina XDR display.”

2022 Previous Report on 227-inch iMac Display

Display analyst Roth Young announced in October that the new 27-inch iMac with a mini LED screen with the same 120Hz ProMotion feature as the latest MacBook Pro model will debut next year. Next, I focused on Young’s credentials.

Young has a very credible track record in predicting Apple’s supply chain efforts for display components. In fact, he’s essentially the only person to suggest that the new MacBook Pro has a high refresh rate of 120Hz before the Unleashed event, and of course he turned out to be right.

This was confirmed by another reliable source in October, another source in the display supply chain earlier this month, and yesterday by a Digitimes report.

According to industry sources, suppliers have begun shipping small quantities of the 27-inch iMac series with mini LED displays.

Today’s contradictory report

But just one day later, the new Digitimes report contradicts this. Indeed, it’s not even clear if this is a new report. Instead, it could be the full version of what was teased yesterday. But it says the opposite:

The supplier has begun shipping small quantities of the new 27-inch iMac set to be launched in 2022, but industry sources say the device does not come with a mini LED display, as previously speculated.

But in the second paragraph things get weird.

Speculation about the next-generation 27-inch iMac with a mini LED display has been on the market since the 24-inch iMac received a major CPU platform upgrade earlier this year, according to sources, but in December. The 27-inch device showed that it was still equipped with a traditional LCD display.

As mentioned in the background above, mini LED screens still use “traditional LCD displays” [sic]: Only the backlight changes.

The report continues:

The 27-inch iMac doesn’t have miniLED technology, but the LED chips used in the display are 30-40% more than previous models.

In the truest case, this would be more backlit LEDs than existing iMac displays, but not as many as the latest MacBook Pro models that look weird.

The wise money here would be some misunderstanding in today’s report, even if Digitimes sticks to the gun.

Update: As mentioned above, Digitimes says yesterday’s report was an error, but Young initially said today’s report was only “amazing”, but then believed that Digitimes was wrong. I said there is.

Update 2: I mentioned the ambiguity about the definition of mini LEDs (how many LEDs are eligible?), But Young thinks it may explain a report where the definition differences are inconsistent. ..

This difference may be related to how companies define MiniLEDs.There are thousands of Mini LEDs

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 22, 2021

