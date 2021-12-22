First look of Google Chrome’s new download UI on Windows





As recently reported, Google is working on a new download experience for Google Chrome that is expected to resemble Microsoft Edge. Chrome’s new download UI replaces the existing shelf-based download UI that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Google’s Chromium Code Commit recently confirmed its plans to incorporate a new download experience into its browser. “This CL just keeps track of the download status and produces an icon that disappears on the toolbar,” Google said. Prior to the beta release in early 2022, Chrome’s unfinished download UI was discovered online.

As expected, the Chrome Download Hub will appear in the upper right corner of your browser’s toolbar. It’s automatically displayed when you’re actively downloading something, so you can use the new download UI to reduce the hassle and provide an overall clean experience, similar to how Edge works.

The new download hub seems to be easy to remove, so you can ignore the downloaded items and continue browsing without interruption.

In addition to a cleaner experience, Chrome’s new download UI also helps you manage your overall download progress. The progress is displayed in the toolbar menu and you can pause, resume, or cancel the download. As with the existing shelf UI, you can manage settings such as Always Open and Open File Location directly from the new toolbar.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s not yet clear if Google plans to keep the download button on the toolbar all the time. For now, Flyout seems to launch with a click while downloading something. If you want to manage your downloads, you need to visit your browser’s main download page.

This is something Microsoft Edge and other browsers had before, but it’s clearly a welcome move for Google Chrome, whose design improvements have been postponed for a long time.

Google enables Chrome’s new Windows 11 UI for everyone

Chrome 96 has added a new flag to round the corners of the context menu in Windows 11 or Windows 10. It also adds a Fluent Design-like drop shadow effect to better match the look and feel of Windows 11.

Currently, if you want to try a new update for Chrome, you need to turn on the experiment flag. However, this is subject to change soon. According to a new Chromium post, Google will enable rounded corners for everyone in future releases of browsers pushed through server-side updates.

If you can’t wait for Chrome’s rounded corners to update, open the Flags menu and search for “Windows 11 Style Menu”[すべてのWindowsバージョンを有効にする]You can select.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windowslatest.com/2021/12/22/our-first-look-at-google-chromes-new-downloads-ui-on-windows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

