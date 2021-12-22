Huawei launches Smart Car Solution Innovation Center. Chery and COSMO Plat co-build industrial internet platform – China Money Network





Huawei Launches Smart Car Solution Innovation Center

The Huawei Smart Car Solution Innovation Center will be opened in Suzhou and will be mainly for automakers and partners to collaboratively develop, test, verify and exhibit. Huawei provides partners with technical training and a laboratory environment to promote collaborative innovation in smart cars.

GAC Group, WeRide, Ontime will work together to launch robotaxi service

GAC Group has a strategic partnership with Guangzhou-based autonomous driving technology company WeRide and Ontime. At the same time, GAC Group has strategically invested in WeRide and WeRide has invested in Ontime. The three companies will work closely together to jointly promote the design, R & D, mass production and commercial operation of Robotaxi models. Next year, they plan to launch a robotaxi business to provide users with self-driving services.

Chery and COSMO Plat co-build an industrial internet platform

Chery and COSMO Platform have collaborated to build the Haiixing Cloud Platform, the first mass customization industrial internet platform in the automotive industry. Relying on a mass customization model, COSMOPlat helps Chery realize the entire user-centered product and service lifecycle. As a result, the company’s technological development, product design, business model, etc. will be developed with a focus on creating user value. Consumers can customize and order the cars they need through the APP. Customized content includes the appearance and color of the car, internal composition, vehicle dynamics composition, and more. For production, we meet user needs through networked design transformations, planning systems, and material procurement for production systems. Robots on the intelligent production line follow production instructions to complete the operational process and finally deliver the car to consumers through fast, transparent logistics.

Self-driving startup Haomo AI raises RMB 1 billion in Series A round

Chinese automaker Haomo AI has raised nearly RMB 1 billion in a Series A round of funding, with a post-financing valuation of over US $ 1 billion. Meituan, GL Ventures and Shoucheng Holdings participated in the round. The funds raised will be mainly used for research and development of autonomous driving and construction of human resources system.

IC Insights: 17 semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will generate more than US $ 10 billion in revenue in 2021

According to the latest forecasts from IC Insights, it is estimated that 17 semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will generate more than US $ 10 billion in revenue in 2021. Among them, Samsung outperforms Intel and is ranked as the most profitable semiconductor manufacturer, and TSMC is ranked third as a pure semiconductor manufacturer. Play the foundry. There are nine manufacturers headquartered in the United States, three in Europe, two in China and South Korea, and one in Japan.

