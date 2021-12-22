LG’s new 16:18 monitor looks like a multitasking powerhouse





Is a traditional aspect ratio monitor just not getting the job done for you? LG may have the answer. Today, the company announced what it is promoting as a whole new format in the monitor market called DualUp. LG claims that with its own 16:18 aspect ratio, DualUp provides the same screen area as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertically split view feature that allows users to see more at a glance. increase.

The DualUp (model 28MQ780) has a resolution of 2560×2880, a diagonal of 27.6 inches, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits, covering 98% of the DCI-P3’s color gamut. You can attach it to the ergo stand that comes with LG and secure it to most desks and tables to save space. The double-height display is ergonomic because LG helps reduce the left-right movement of the head, which is the main cause of neck pain, apart from the productivity and creativity possibilities opened by this form factor. Claims to have great advantages.

If you’re not interested in having multiple displays in your workspace, you need to be able to easily multitask while monitoring Slack, Microsoft Teams, and so on. And, as the marketing image shows, it’s a dream for video editors.

The resolution of the DualUp monitor is 2560×2880. Image: LG

LG hasn’t disclosed the price of Dual Up yet, but this isn’t the only new monitor the company is introducing today. There is also a 4K 32-inch UltraFine display. This keeps things more normal with a 16: 9 aspect ratio, but LG has adopted the first Nano IPS black panel, which states that the display can output realistic, nuanced black tones. The UltraFine can crank a little brighter than the 400 nit Dual Up peak and has a contrast ratio of 2000: 1 compared to the 1,000: 1 non-conventional display. LG also includes a self-calibration sensor that allows you to see accurate tones when editing photos and videos or working on graphic design.

Both LG’s new monitors have two HDMI ports, one upstream USB-C port (for computers), and two downstream USB-C ports, but unfortunately they don’t have a Thunderbolt port. With USB power supply, you can charge external devices such as laptops with up to 96 watts.

The new 32-inch 4K UltraFine monitor also supports variable refresh rates via AMD FreeSync. Image: LG

The company said in its January 4th Virtual CES 2022 presentation that it will share details of both products. LG has already made pre-show announcements, including a battery-powered TV that can move around the house and a new soundbar with an upward-launching center channel designed to improve speech clarity.

