Google has released a downloadable Pixel 6 themed tarot card deck

With the holiday season coming, Google is fully embracing the spirit of the season. Google, not the Grinch, has a reputation for giving, and influencers like Team Pixel regularly find themselves having small Google stolen goods to show off on their channels. This year, some lucky fans are putting a little esoteric stocking on a Pixel 6-themed tarot card deck.

We saw this deck for the first time when it first appeared on Twitter last Thursday. Google includes a complete 78 card deck, a bundle of sage, and a candle in an astrology-themed purple box (shared by 9to5Google). The 22 cards (Tarot Nerd’s Major Arcana) are paired with certain features of the phone and are animated when viewed in Instagram AR.

You can participate in actions even if you are not a member of Team Pixel. This is because Google has made available a 93-page Google Slides presentation on the history of fortune-telling with tarot cards, how to use decks, and how to do it. Interpret the card. If you need your own Google deck, just print a slide explaining the card and you’re ready to start your business.

For a deeper experience, Google calls the 22 selfie filters available on Instagram the “tARot randomizer.” get it? AR. My personal favorite is the tower because I have to move my head so that it doesn’t fall over. You can check the links above and try them out for yourself.

Daniel covers Android and tech news. He has written in newspapers, magazines and websites for over 20 years. He is always on the lookout for the latest state-of-the-art technology.

