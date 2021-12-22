Introducing ToI’s TechIsrael | The Times of Israel





We are pivoting to borrow phrases from the world of technology. Today we are launching a rebranding of the technical section of The Times of Israels, changing the previous StartUp Israel Monica to TechIsrael.

The name of the new Tech Israel recognizes and reflects the recent transformation of Israel. Israel has moved from Startup Nation to Scale Up Nation. The country not only attracts large and prominent multinational companies to set up businesses here to harness their talented local talent, but is also home to industry leaders and top international venture capital funds. More and more $ 1 billion companies are entering the capital markets and buying smaller businesses than ever before.

When the Times of Israel was announced in February 2012, the surprisingly innovative Israeli resonating “Startup Nation” was devised by the author of the 2009 book “Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle”. The explanation was less than three years. And it served as an inspiration for the title of our section.

Almost a decade later, Israel has grown into a global hub of entrepreneurship and innovation. The technology industry is constantly setting new records for investing in superior technologies in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, fintech, enterprise data and life sciences.

Israeli start-ups are now partly driven by groundbreaking academic and scientific research in food technology, one of the biggest challenges facing humanity is global warming and the limitations of our planet. Resources.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Israel’s technology sector has also played a major role in the economy as a whole, helping to successfully overcome the COVID-19 crisis and become “the most important source of export growth.” (Last year’s technology exports accounted for just under 12% of total exports, or about $ 43.4 billion, according to 2020 provincial figures. 2021 figures are expected to be much higher).

At the same time, the vast majority of the population remains out of sync with this booming technology sector. This sector still accounts for only 10% of the country’s workforce, helping to widen wealth inequality. Tel Aviv, Israel’s high-tech capital, was recently named one of the most expensive cities in the world. The country faces problems such as high economic concentration, swirling housing crises, transportation swamps and educational inequality.

These are important stories to tell. The Times of Israel continues to shed light on Israel’s high-tech goodness, strangeness, outrage, shade, (literally) illegality, paradigm shift advances, and everything in between.

Our new name also has a new look that helps to better display stories about Israeli entrepreneurs and scientists, highly innovative technologies, industry and business, and macroeconomics. For continuous updates, we have included a TechIsrael news feed that includes headlines from business and financial dailys and news organizations.

So welcome to our new Tech Israel section. This is the latest information in the sector of constant creative development.

