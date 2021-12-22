Studies show that more users than Apple trust Amazon and Google to process personal user data





According to a new survey, more users than Apple trust Amazon and Google to handle personal user data and Internet browsing activity, and users do not overwhelmingly trust Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

A study conducted by The Washington Post found that Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon trust how much they trust to process user data and browsing activity “responsibly”. We have sampled over 1,000 Internet users in the United States.

Users are voted on whether they trust a company or platform as “very,” “significant,” “not very,” or “not at all,” and users state that they have no opinion about a particular company. I was able to do it.

Of the respondents, 18% said they “greatly” trust Apple, with Google and Amazon winning 14%. However, in the “significant amount” category, Amazon leads with 39%, followed by Google with 34% and Apple with 26%. Combining the two positive categories, Apple’s overall net positive score is 44%, lagging behind Google’s 48% and Amazon’s 53%.

On the downside, according to survey data, 40% of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft surveyed say they don’t trust Facebook at all to process user data. Facebook won the crown for being the least reliable of the ones on the list. Another survey last week revealed similar sentiment among users, naming Facebook, now known as Meta, the worst company in 2021.

Apple tied Amazon with the highest net negative score at 40%, Microsoft at 42% and Google at 47%.

Internet users were also asked about targeted online advertising. Eighty-two percent found targeted online advertising unpleasant, 74% said it was invasive, and only 27% said it helped. One of Apple’s most controversial and talked-about privacy measures introduced in recent years is App Tracking Transparency. This is intended to indirectly limit annoying and invasive ads that appear to be disliked by most users.

App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires your app to ask for your consent before you can track it on other apps or websites. For users who opt out of tracking, apps such as Facebook and data brokers have fewer data points to display targeted ads online. Facebook is lobbying against ATT and says it’s harmful to small businesses floating around with ads.

