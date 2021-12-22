Google December 2021 Product Review has been updated





Google has confirmed that the December 2021 Product Review Update is no longer available. This update was officially released a few days before Christmas.

announcement. “Google’s product review update is fully published. Thank you!” Google’s Alan Kent wrote on Twitter.

December 2021 Product Review Update. To be on the safe side, the December 2021 Product Review Update was published around 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time on December 1, 2021. This update was released 20 days after it was announced. Therefore, this update started on December 1, 2021 and continued until December 21, 2021.

When and what did you feel? Based on early data, this update was not a small update. This was greater than the April 2021 product review update, but it also seemed to remain fairly volatile throughout the rollout. All of the community’s chat and tracking tools have consistently been at a fairly high level over the past few weeks.

Why do you care? If your website offers product review content, you will want to check your rankings to see if you have been affected. Did Google’s organic traffic improve, decrease, or stay the same?

In the long run, we hope to devote more detail and effort to our product review content to make it unique and different from our competitors on the web.

Details of the December 2021 Product Review Update

SEO community. As mentioned above, the December 2021 product review update seems to have felt better than the April version. One blog post from the search engine roundtable was able to cover the reaction of the community. This includes early chatter, ranking charts, and social sharing from some SEOs. In short, if your site was hit by this update, you probably felt it in a very big way.

What to do if you are beaten. Google provides advice on what to consider if you are adversely affected by this product review update. I posted the advice in the original story. In addition, Google has provided two new best practices for this update. One is to provide more multimedia around product reviews, and the other is to provide links to multiple sellers rather than just one. Google has posted two items:

Support your expertise and enhance the credibility of your reviews by providing evidence such as visual, audio, or other links to your experience with the product. Offers the option to purchase from the seller of your choice, including links to multiple sellers.

Google’s product reviews have been updated. Google’s product review updates are intended to promote review content that goes beyond much of the template information displayed on the web. Google said it would promote these types of product reviews in its search result rankings.

Google is not directly punishing low-quality product reviews that contain thin content that simply summarizes a set of products. However, if you provide such content and the ranking is demoted because other content is being promoted above you, it definitely feels like a penalty. Technically, according to Google, this is not a penalty for your content, Google only rewards your site with more insightful review content in rankings above you.

Technically, this update only affects product review content, not other types of content.

Google update details

Other Google updates this year. This year, we had a lot of confirmed updates from Google, and a lot of unconfirmed updates. In the latest order, with the July 2021 core update, Google MUM was released under the COVID name in June, and some features were slightly expanded in September (although MUM has nothing to do with the core update). is). Next, June 28th spam update, June 23rd spam update, Google page experience update, Google predator algorithm update, June 2021 core update, July 2021 core update, July Link spam updates, November spam updates have been rounded. Delete the confirmed update.

Previous core update. The latest previous core update was the November 2021 core update, which was deployed hard and fast and ended on November 30, 2021. After that, the July 2021 core update (something like this) was quickly rolled out, following June 2021. The core update and its deployment was slow, but big. Next is the December 2020 core update, the December update is very big, bigger than the May 2020 core update, the update is also big and widespread, and a few weeks to fully roll out. It took. Before it became the core update for January 2020, we analyzed the update here. The previous one was the September 2019 core update. The update felt weak to many SEOs and webmasters, as many said it didn’t have as much impact as the previous core update. Google also released an update in November, which was specific to local rankings. Learn more about past Google updates.

