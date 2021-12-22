Ferrari Shakeup Follows CEO Appointment





Ferraris announced on Monday (December 20th) that three senior executives left the company and the new corporate structure debuted in January, just three months after the new CEO joined the company on September 1. To do.

Perhaps reflecting the shape of the upcoming car, its CEO Benedetto Vina is behind the rapidly transforming semiconductor industry in the automotive sector, Ferrari announced in a June Press release that it will join the company. He said he did.

Similarly, in an announcement on Monday, luxury sports car makers said the new corporate structure announced on January 10 will drive innovation, optimize processes and enhance collaboration internally and with partners.

Reuters reported that the shakeup was one of the first major moves made by Vigna, who joined the company in the task of migrating vehicles to electricity.

Transition to vehicle power

A Ferraris Dec.20 press release announcing the changes states that the new organizational structure is in line with the strategic goals of exclusivity, excellence and sustainability.

Prior to joining Ferrari, Vignahad has been with semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics (ST) since 1995. In a recent press release, the company described the scope of its product as follows: Things and 5G technology.

Ferrari states that Vigna, a graduate of physics honors, has been responsible for ST for many years, including microelectromechanical systems, motion-launched user interfaces, connectivity, imaging, and power solutions.

His deep understanding of the technology that drives much of the industry’s change, as well as proven innovation, business building and leadership skills, further enhances Ferrari’s unique story of passion and performance. Ferrari said in a press release about Vigna joining the automaker.

Amazing choice

CNBC reported in June that the appointment indicates that the automotive industry is trying to reform itself. The media reported that it was a surprise to many, given that Ferrari’s background is not in the car.

CNBC said in its report that Jeffreys analyst Philippe Fuchoisas said:

This appointment shows that Ferrari and its sports cars, as well as other automakers with a long history of manufacturing internal combustion engines, are competing to embrace new technologies such as connectivity and self-driving as well as power. A June industry veteran said when Reuters reported on the appointment of semiconductors.

In a report, Reuters said an analyst at Morgan Stanley said: We live in extraordinary times.

