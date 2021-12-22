The best wallet case for the 2021 Google Pixel 6





The best wallet case for Google Pixel 6 Android Central 2021

Many people miss the fingerprint on the back of the Google Pixel 6, but replacing it with an in-screen sensor doubled the space for the card slot and wallet flap. So the Pixel 6 wallet case could be 10 times better than the previous year when it was stuck in a folio or a ridiculously cramped card slot, and these are the best you can buy today.

Like a vault: VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Staff Pick

While card slot cases and most folio cases can usually only hold two (probably three) cards, the VRS’s rugged case has four spaces. What’s more, VRS Design’s rugged and handsome design has a steel-covered sliding mechanism and a rubber nib on it that stabilizes the phone on the table.

$ 22 on Amazon Detatch and Charge: Ghostek Exec

Ghostek’s most famous care series is one of the few removable wallet cases that works well. The wallet section holds the four cards securely, but when you’re relaxing at home, you can remove them for a more compact experience and compatibility with wireless charging.

Nothing beats the classic: Kowauri leather wallet

This classic artificial leather wallet folio case features two card slots and a cash flap, and when loaded, the magnetic clasp keeps the case closed. Note that the Pixel 6’s volume locker is located, so when you close the case, the magnetic clasp will cover the volume down button.

$ 11 on Amazon Smooth and shiny: Spigen Slim Armor CS

Spigen’s card slot case hides two cards and cash while staying flat and unobtrusive. Available in black and rose gold, I love the texture near the top of the phone around the camera module, and the bumper around the camera module is rounded and sturdy.

From $ 17 on Amazon $ 40 on Spigen Undercover Carry: Steelevo Dual Layer Case with Card Slot Holder

With huge sliding panels and exposed cards, most card slot cases aren’t as clear as this, but the Steelevo cover opens only at the bottom for a more secret experience. Also, because the back is solid, it can only hold two cards, but the phone grip works better.

Attach a $ 16 ring on Amazon: Profer wallet case for Google Pixel 6 with card holder slot

The phone grip is very convenient, but it is bulky in the case and tends to fall off. Profer prevents both by incorporating a phone ring into the card slot case. You can also charge wirelessly at night by removing the entire back cover where the card and phone ring are placed.

$ 8 Slim and Sophisticated on Amazon: Kouwari Leather Wallet Case with Credit Card Slot

The leather card slot case has the advantages of both being slimmer than Folio and more luxurious than hard plastic. This case feels like it fits snugly with two or more cards, but it’s elastic. That is, to keep the card in place with tension. Not suitable for everyone, but with a unique style that keeps the case as thin as possible.

Cover $ 15 on Amazon: Foluu Canvas Flip Wallet

Foluu’s wallet case has consistently covered Pixel, Galaxies and dozens of other smartphones over the past few years, making it an affordable and reliable option for the Pixel 6 while the wallet case market is thin. increase. This discreet case in three colors has a magnet to keep your wallet closed, but keep in mind that it also covers the volume down button when closed.

$ 11 on Amazon Something Different: Dockem Flip Wallet Case

Dockem brings a unique form factor to the world of wallet cases. In this case, you can protect your Pixel 6 and carry all your important cards and cash with you. It has a real wallet mounted in the back with three slots in it. It looks weird, but it’s not unnatural. Miniature wallets are considerably slimmer than bulky folio covers.

Why Amazon’s $ 19 Card Slot Reigns Best in Pixel 6 Wallet Cases

Folio is the usual wallet case we come across, but Google has placed the volume locker too close to the dead center of the bumper on the right. This means that most Folios have an unfortunate flaw. The centrally located Folio flap also covers a volume down button and, in some cases, a volume up button. If you still need a folio, it shouldn’t get in the way of the music while the case is in your wallet, but you need to open the folio to lower the music.

That said, the card slot case is clean and offers more possibilities for the Pixel 6 wallet case as a whole. Especially because there is no rear fingerprint sensor that makes card placement difficult. VRS Damda Glide Pro is rugged and durable, and Ghostek’s removable wallet is unique and easy to use individually or together. Teelevo’s colors boast cool variations.

If you don’t like these wallet cases, it’s a good idea to buy a slim elastic wallet and get one of the best regular Pixel 6 cases instead. I have used an elastic wallet for over half a year. Because they are very small, easy for the last six months, and much easier to fit in a small pocket or purse than Grandpa’s sweaty old tri-fold.

