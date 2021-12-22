Swimmer Wins Create-XI 2P Showcase – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology’s three swimmers, Cale Russell, Kyle Barone and Nicole Williams, at the CREATE-Xs Fall 2021 Idea to Prototype (I2P) showcase on December 6th at the Marcus Nanotechnology Building Atrium. It became the first place.

What a wonderful achievement for our team! Courtney Shealy Hart, head coach of swimming and diving for Tony M. and Richard L. Bergmark, said it was great to see these student athletes succeed in real life. When swimmers and divers choose Georgia Institute of Technology, they not only choose teams, but also take advantage of the myriad opportunities offered by our institute. We are very proud of Nicole, Kyle and Kale for this achievement.

Showcases are the culmination of semester work that allows student inventors to turn their ideas into practical products. The product that Trio came up with is Radiochain.

Radiochain is a blockchain-based music application that transforms the world’s music library into a stock market exchange. Instead of investing in a company as a stock, users can invest in their favorite songs and artists. According to Williams, this will be done through an innovative token model that benefits both artists and fans.

The beginning of the journey to the success of CREATE-X was the beginning of a freshman on campus. When the group arrived on campus, CREATE-Xs Interim Director Rahul Saxena shared the program with the swimming and diving team. From there, the trio set about work and eventually won the highest award.

Building something from scratch together is very rewarding and I highly encourage other students to take advantage of the same, Williams said.

The Department of Computer Science has provided unique strengths to help overcome the challenges associated with developing distributed products. While their coursework included traditional stacks on the Web2 platform, distributed products required learning a whole new language and framework for the Web3 stack needed to code distributed products.

Barone explains that while much of the look of our website is done through traditional JavaScript and React, the core of Radiochain is the use of blockchain technology. Smart contracts that manage the rules of interaction with blockchain are written in a specific coding language called robustness. It differs from traditional languages ​​in that it has specific use cases for implementing smart contracts and handles cryptographic functions.

The radio chain will continue to be developed as the group enrolls in I2P in the spring semester. They are guided by Doug Allvine, Techs Assistant Athletics Director for Innovation. These are the basic components of the introduction of Radiochains for applying for the CREATE-X Startup Launch and participating in the Georgia Tech InVenture Prize.

According to Russell, he is very grateful that Georgia Institute of Technology has provided a space to work on something with passion and is excited to continue.

A talented inventor is an equally talented swimmer. Barone has the second fastest 100 backtime, the second fastest 100 flytime, the fifth fastest 200 flytime, the sixth fastest 200 flytime, the sixth fastest 100 IM time, and the eighth fastest in the program history. I own 50 free time. He also swam with seven top relay teams in the history of the program, including the best 200 freestyle relays, 400 freestyle relays, 200 medley relays and 400 medley relay teams in the history of the program.

Williams owns the 4th fastest 100 breaststroke and the 5th fastest 200 breaststroke. She swam with two top relay teams, the fly legs of the fifth best 200 medley relay team and the eighth best 400 medley relay team in the history of the program. Russell owns 1000 free time, the 5th fastest and 1650 free time, the 5th fastest in the history of the program.

