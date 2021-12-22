US-led tech diplomacy must change tack to protect the future of the Internet – TechCrunch





Andrew Bennett Contributor

Andrew Bennett is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, focusing on Internet policy and geopolitics. He recently co-authored “The Endangered Open Internet: A Model to Save the Future.”

TheTechCrunch Global Affairs Project explores the increasingly intertwined relationships between the technology sector and global politics.

In the wake of the recent Summit for Democracy, the United States suggests that like-minded democracy should form a new alliance for the future of the Internet in order to support open and liberal values ​​online. did. It is the latest in a long line of cooperation initiatives and a promising candidate for making progress. However, with the current outfit, there is a risk of shortage. The United States needs to take this opportunity to rethink, as the launch is currently delayed due to disagreements between authorities.

The underlying logic behind the alliance remains sound. Internet freedom is increasingly threatened worldwide, governments are competing to claim their authority, and decades of governance systems formed by voluntary organizations are now squeezing. .. As Tim Wu, an adviser to the Biden administration on technology policy, recently said, we are on the wrong track. Against this background, there is an urgent need for new initiatives to promote and uphold open and liberal values ​​in the Internet age.

But in reality, the United States is at risk of defeating its purpose because it focuses on the cooperation of like-minded democracies. That’s because the future of the open Internet isn’t secured either by a small democratic club that speaks only to them, or by adopting coercion alone. Instead, every alliance must be much more comprehensive and should focus on setting economic and security incentives from the beginning and building a long-term, broadly sustainable alliance.

This represents a far more international approach to Internet policy than the United States normally needs to adopt. For decades, large jurisdiction over the Americas has undertaken the open Internet model. While only 7.1% of the world’s Internet users are based in the United States, there are 61% of Global Internet’s core infrastructure services. Its advantages support unauthorized innovation, interoperable networks, and models of “dumb pipe” infrastructure where the content being transferred cannot be seen, providing such enormous economic and social value. I am producing. Only China, home to 19% of the world’s Internet users, has equal geopolitical influence.

Still, US hegemony can no longer rely on maintaining a free internet. Many countries are at a turning point in the way the Internet is governed, and authoritarian Internet models such as censorship, surveillance, and shutdown are rapidly becoming widespread. And today, 3.7 billion people still do not have access to the internet.

As connectivity has improved, the developing countries in which most of this group live have become determinants of the future of the Internet and are now more likely to receive the necessary funding from China than anywhere else. The move to the multipolar Internet is natural, but the direction is not open or closed, liberal or authoritarian.

In these trends, focusing solely on cooperation between democracies today is equivalent to over-indexing in smaller and smaller sections of the Internet. Organizing around values ​​also highlights areas that traditional allies have not yet agreed upon, such as the EU and the United States on some areas of Internet regulation. Therefore, for the alliance to succeed, beyond the accepted cliché of “similar partners,” along with a commitment to Internet openness, such as a ban on Internet shutdowns to encourage a wider set. We need to adopt a twin approach that prioritizes economic and security incentives. Of the participating countries.

This strategy is especially important to convince countries that are increasingly considering more restrictive Internet policies. For example, since 2015, 31 out of 54 African countries have blocked access to social media to some extent. Undoubtedly, some of these closures are due to obvious crackdowns and must respond to a strong international response. Yet other interventions were less ideological: confusing policies, low state capabilities, and content moderation from major social media services when online violent content worried leaders about public safety. The combination of underinvestment in rations led to disappointing behavior that would otherwise have been avoided with greater support.

It’s never too late to stop this trend and secure the freedom of the core Internet. However, such efforts cannot be successful by coercion alone. The fight against authoritarianism is very important, but allowing all discussions to be wrapped in a polarized term “democracy vs. authoritarianism” actually concludes the opportunity for cooperation and is greater. It only accelerates restrictions and fragmentation. The effects of this corrosive discourse have already been seen in Africa. In Africa, the West too often treats the states as a “proxy war” in the larger “Cold War” of the United States and China. Neither of these concepts is useful.

China is not a monolith. At the same time, they are Western partners, competitors, and adversaries. The United States, EU and other countries cannot drive China out of the global Internet infrastructure market. Africa, the United States, and China are all better served by the globally competitive markets of Internet infrastructure, with no state monopolizing their offerings or supporting the entire bill.

Similarly, not only do African countries have their own political priorities and challenges, but providing support is often in the economic interests of the Western countries themselves. For example, connecting all 3.7 billion people without internet access costs only 0.02% of the total national income of OECD countries, while groups in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, and Japan are 25 times more profitable. takes.

But when the G7 launched this year’s “Build Back Better World” project, which was designed to compete with China’s infrastructure offerings, there was no new funding. Meanwhile, little effort has been made to reform the World Bank and the IMF’s development programs, making them uncompetitive, bureaucratic and risk-averse for many African leaders facing fragile development channels and urgent job creation demands. Despite the cost of doing so, the United States can have an impact.

For years, we lacked the political leadership and ambition needed for this type of program. But the Alliance for the Future of the Internet may offer a reset. To be successful, we need to show that there is no way to prosperity that undermines the freedom of the core of the Internet, while at the same time providing appropriate guidance and incentives to enable alternative approaches. There are always countries that don’t sign up, but these strong incentives can convince you to join many “swing states” such as Indonesia, Kenya and Brazil. Only by building a broad international coalition to maintain economic and security interests will the open and global Internet be truly long-term protected.

