TikTok is currently more popular than Google





Kahn submitted a comment on Wednesday in response to CFPB’s ongoing investigation into Big Tech’s fintech platform. “Big tech companies are moving to payments and the financial services market demands scrutiny. I commend Bureau for timely research on this topic,” Khan wrote. “As you’ve noticed, these developments raise important questions about how companies can leverage market power and deploy the data they acquire through financial oversight.”

In her comments, Kahn outlined three major concerns about Big Tech’s commitment to FinTech. The first has to do with the impact on competition. The tech giant already has very detailed data about the user. By combining that information with spending data, she writes, “you can improve your ability to target and profile consumers.”

“Importantly, keeping consumers in the ecosystem throughout the e-commerce lifecycle is transformed into an additional data stream of consumer spending behavior and advertising effectiveness, allowing these companies to further expand their markets and fine-tune consumers. It could be used for profiling and targeting, “Khan once compared unchecked data collection to environmental pollution.

She said some companies, including Uber and Amazon, also play the role of both “employers and lenders” for the financial services they provide to their workers. “As executors, we need to pay particular attention to potentially extractive lending terms that can lock workers into longer hours and lower wages.

Kahn also expressed concern about how algorithmic decision-making in financial services can lead to discrimination and prejudice. The CFPB recently raised the same concern, asking technicians observing these patterns to whisper to their employers.

“”[A]■ These companies use the credit market and alternative credit scoring techniques to profile someone’s “digital character.” The potentially distorted data and assumptions used to inform these profiles can establish, naturalize, and amplify discriminatory decisions, “Khan wrote.

Finally, Kahn noted the fact that some of the platforms moving to payment and financial services also offer single sign-on identity authentication. Khan argued that if one company authenticates a user and allows the user to provide financial services, there is a risk of a “single point of failure.” “For example, if a social networking platform decides to invalidate a small business account for reasons unrelated to the financial institution, for example, it claims to have violated community guidelines or violated content policy. If you do, your business may stop. The core financial services that the platform also provides. “

Kahn pointed out the fact that Facebook’s customer service is known to be very crude and that blocked users have relied on buying Oculus VR headsets solely to access customer support. .. She argued that the inability to resolve these issues would be exacerbated if the user’s finances were also tied to that account.

CFPB is currently investigating various aspects of the fintech space. Last week, the bureau sent a letter to five major “buy now and pay later” providers for more information on their business practices.

