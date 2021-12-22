Alert Innovation Appointed as New CEO





Dive Briefs: MicroFulfillment Center (MFC) developer Alert Innovation has chief operating officer Fitzmorgan, a veteran technology industry executive who has been chief operating officer since 2020, according to a press release on Monday. Appointed as a person. Morgan is undertaking a post from the founder of Alert, John Lat. John Lat will be Executive Chairman. Alert is changing its leadership structure as grocery stores are increasingly interested in using automation to improve the efficiency of their e-commerce business. Dive Insight:

By appointing Morgan as the top executive of Alert, Morgan will be in charge of the company at a crucial time for the MFC industry. The industry is gaining in popularity as retailers become tense to meet customer demand for delivery and pickup services.

A startup with 350 employees is considering selling a robotic custom assembly system called Alphabot. This is because many competitors are moving forward with efforts to help businesses automate their online fulfillment capabilities.

Alert partnered with Wal-Mart in 2016 to test Alphabot and began helping deploy the system in 2019 in Salem, New Hampshire. However, as a sign of intensifying competition in the MFC space, Walmart announced in January that it would test the configurations of its Alert competitors Dematic and Fabric to consider ways to automate operations.

Alert Innovation CEO Fritz Morgan

Courtesy of Alert Innovation

Alert competitors also include Ocado, Takeoff Technologies and AutoStore. All of these have contracts with major retailers to deploy the technology.

After serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Deka Research & Development, Morgan became the COO of Alert last year, leading a team of 800 engineers. In adopting Morgan for his COO post, Lat praised “the rich experience of bringing complex and highly innovative technology products to market.”

Morgan’s appointment as CEO of Alert follows the company’s October announcement that it will welcome a new vice president of software engineering and human resources and a new senior director of marketing. In July, the company appointed Doug Straton, Chief Digital Officer of The Hershey Company, to the Retail Advisory Board.

Alert has also created an online glossary of e-commerce terminology to claim leadership in the MFC industry.

In his new role as Executive Chairman of Alert, Lat will lead the company’s board of directors and focus on “invention and product innovation,” according to the announcement. He will also publicly talk about the changes that automation technology is making to the retail industry, the company said.

