Albertsons revolutionizes the concept of salad bars with European technology





Albertsons Cos after many aspects of the self-service category were considered unsafe during the pandemic. Has a big plan to safely put a high-tech and healthy salad bar on the banner by partnering with Swedish food technology company Picadeli.

Picadeli makes it easy and affordable for today’s on-the-go consumers to get fresh, healthy food. The concept of the store salad bar in its modular store is customized for each location using ingredients specially selected for a particular market. Designed to prioritize food safety, it consists of hygiene-first materials, technology-enabled shielded hoods, automatic hand sanitizers and bowl dispensers. The cookware mounting system prevents the grip from coming into contact with food or mixing products. Its digital management system enables full traceability of the supply chain and operations, and QR code scanning ensures that the product does not stay longer than allowed, indicating the need for replenishment and artificial intelligence reordering.

Jewel Hunt, Group VP of Deli Food Services at Albertsons, has created an innovative technology forward solution for Piccadilly to meet the strong demand for healthy, affordable foods that can be quickly customized. By offering and introducing Piccadilly, we offer our customers great options for an affordable and healthy diet.

Picadeli has made US debuts in six locations in Washington, DC: Safeway, Acme and Kings. Maryland; and New Jersey.

Unique for grocery stores to win over consumers left behind in the growth of cheap, unhealthy fast food and expensive fast casual concepts due to the lack of affordable, convenient and healthy fresh food An opportunity was born. The CEO of Picadeli US Albertsons is a leader in recognizing the demand for healthy and affordable food products by our customers and is excited to work with them to bring our products to the United States. The fast food market is ripe for turmoil and innovation, and Picadelis has demonstrated that offerings solve this need for consumers and major retailers across Europe.We look forward to continuing our mission here in the United States

Since its inception in 2009, Picadeli has enabled the grocery and retail industry to offer its customers the concept of fresh salads. Turnkey Salad Bars are located in more than 2,200 stores in seven European countries and sold more than 45 million salads in 2019. According to Picadeli, the technology creates the efficiency of reducing food waste while reducing the workforce, reducing the break-even point and increasing profitability.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with more than 1,700 pharmacies, 400 related fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities. Stores in 34 states and District of Columbia under more than 20 famous flags, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel Osco, Shows, Acme, Tom Sam, Randalls, United Super Markets, Pavilion, Star Markets, Haggen and more. I run it. Carrs, Kings Food Markets, Balduccis Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is # 8 on the Progressive Grocers 2021 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.

