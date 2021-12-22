Officials searching for suspects for murdering monk seals | News, sports, work





A Hawaiian monk seal, which was found dead on Molokai in September, had a gun wound on its head and was confirmed to have been intentionally killed three times this year and seven times on Molokai, according to federal fishery officials.

A young female seal, known as “L11” because of its temporary bleach mark on her fur, was found dead on September 19 on the southern coast of the island. , “According to the National Marine Air Control Fisheries. NOAA said it was waiting for test results to see if the seals were ill, but did not expect the results to change these conclusions.

“It’s a thing of the past for anyone with information about the killing of this seal and others to move forward,” Sae Yamamoto, chairman of the State Department of Land and Natural Resources, said in a news release Tuesday. “Many people were indignant when a visitor hit a seal on his back earlier this year. The level of indignation I saw in connection with the incident was due to the sneaky shootings by seal L11 and others. I believe it can be exceeded. “

NOAA Law Enforcement and DLNR Conservation Resources Enforcement have investigated the deaths of several other seals on Molokai this year, but their exact cause of death is due to decomposition and other circumstances. It wasn’t definitive.

According to NOAA, of the deaths of 10 monk seals on Morokai Island from January 1, 2020 to December 13, 2021, three died (two were blunt trauma and another). (By shooting), two died from reproductive complications, and five were inconclusive. data.

“Definitely make people. These deliberate killings are evil and do sneaky acts in their own natural habitats against endangered animals.” , DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “The responsible person must be held accountable.”

Investigating the death of a monk seal can turn out to be difficult because it occurs frequently in rural areas that are difficult to access, Redulla explained. And unlike humans who have relatives who can provide information about what the person was doing before they died, seals have someone who guarantees their whereabouts or reports the possibility of a suspect. not here.

“These animals can’t tell us. Except for the evidence found in the field, there’s no way to really tell us how they were actually killed. Because of these challenges, Investigating these types of incidents is extremely difficult and complex, “Redura said.

He added that residents may have information about the incident “whether they knew it or not.”

“If people have this kind of information, go ahead so we can see it,” Redura said. “The fact of the matter is that we don’t have much information. That’s why we’re pleading now. And hopefully the act of making this announcement and killing this seal By letting people know how terrible it was, they are motivated to step forward and share information that may help identify the person responsible. “

Todd Yamashita, director of the Hawaii Marine Animal Response Bureau on Molokai, said Tuesday that it helped preserve the L11 carcass for inspection. An endangered animal. The yearling L11, born last year in Karapapa, was “known for his playful and curious personality.”

Yamashita expressed concern that a group of commercial fishermen on Oahu were spreading disinformation and becoming more and more active in the Molokai community.

“The fish in the sea are yours, and when the law, people, and animals get in the way, the message is spreading that the law, people, and animals will be removed,” Yamashita said Tuesday evening. “They tell people that seals are” stealing “their fish.

“The fact of the matter is that these seals feed about £ 1 per square mile and most of the hunting takes place far offshore. They are taking fish off our table. The idea is just as misguided as saying that a shark eats all the fish in the sea. It’s just not true. “

Yamashita recommended that those who come across seals be given a distance of at least 100 feet. He explained that the more they get used to being around humans, the more likely they are to interact with fishermen and fishing equipment. He also asked people to report sightings to the NOAA Hotline (888) 256-9840 so authorities could track the animals.

“Most of us here have great respect for these animals, that seals play an important role in our ecosystem, and that we have respect for these seals and all living things. We recognize that practicing management is our Creana, “said Yamashita.

When asked about concerns about local or commercial fishermen who could consider seals to be competitive, Redura replied, “I don’t know who is responsible for the facts of the problem in this case.”

“Whether it’s a fisherman, whether something that might be said there is true, the fact of the matter is that we don’t know,” he said. “That’s why we get people to inform us and evaluate it.”

Three cases suspected of killing seals continue to be actively investigated, and Mr Redura said he was unaware of the arrest. He added that, as far as he knows, this is the first time a seal has been found with a fragment of a bullet.

Taking monk seals, which are protected by federal law, is a class C felony with up to five years’ imprisonment under state law, Redura said.

“Without going into the details, we are working closely with our federal partner, the NOAA Law Enforcement Authority, to increase our enforcement presence on Molokai to thwart future actions,” he said. rice field.

If you have information about the death of Hawaiian monk seals, please contact the NOAA Law Enforcement Bureau Hotline (800) 853-1964 or the DOCARE Hotline (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or use the DLNRTip app. give me.

NOAA may issue compensation to individuals who provide information that could lead to arrest and conviction.

* Colleen Uechi can be contacted at [email protected]

Seals die on Molokai

Since 2020, 10 Hawaiian monk seals have died on Molokai, three of which are human-related, officials say.

Seals are common in low-witness areas, and the carcasses are rotten, making it difficult to investigate the case.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Department knows about the date, age, cause of death, and state of death of monk seals on Morokai Island from January 1, 2020 to December 13, 2021: That’s right.

May 24, 2020; Unidentified adult male; Not definitive. It is badly disassembled and cannot be inspected.

January 29, 2021; Unidentified adult male; Indeterminate; Badly degraded with minimal examination.

February 1, 2021; Unidentified adult female; Indeterminate; Badly degraded with minimal examination.

April 10, 2021; Neonatal male puppy RPX1; Reproductive complications (fetal stress); Complete examination was performed.

April 27, 2021; Sub-adult male RK92; Blunt trauma; Complete examination was performed.

April 27, 2021; Sub-adult male RJ08; Blunt trauma; Complete examination was performed.

May 13, 2021; Newborn female puppy RPX2; Reproductive complications (failure to thrive); Complete examination was performed.

May 25, 2021; Sub-adult female RK44; Not definitive; The corpse was washed away by the sea.

June 3, 2021; Lactating child RPX3; Indeterminate; Carcasses washed into the sea.

September 19, 2021; Young female RMM1 / L11; Gunshot; Complete examination was performed.

The endangered Hawaiian monk seal, known by authorities as L11, is shown on the beach on Molokai in this dateless photo provided by the Hawaii Marine Animal Response. Federal officials said Tuesday that seals were deliberately killed by guns in September. Hawaii Marine Animal Response Photo via AP (Permission No. 18786)

