Savannah revives Maskmandate as COVID cases increase and Omicron variants emerge





The green banner with the words “MASK UP” will reappear at the City Hall of Savannah, Georgia (WSAV).

The city of Savannah has revived its mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 increase and Omicron variants emerge. Mayor Van Johnson made a presentation at his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

According to Johnson, the mission will take effect immediately and the end date will not be visible. Mandates apply only to city-owned buildings, but Johnson encouraged businesses to require employees and customers to wear masks.

“In the last 10 days, the CDC estimates that the Omicron variant is currently the predominant strain in the United States, and there is no reason to expect to experience the same here along the Georgia coast,” Johnson said.

This move will take place the day after Atlanta regains its obligation to wear masks or cloth masks indoors for everyone in public places. This order includes private companies and businesses.

“So far, we’ve been lucky to have escaped the big surge, and now it’s time to do everything we can to mitigate the oncoming waves,” says Johnson. “We know it’s coming, so we need to be proactively prepared for it to happen.”

According to the Coastal Health District, Chatham County reported 52 new cases on Tuesday, increasing the average daily number of cases to 30. The community infection index, which is the sum of the number of new infections per 100,000 cases in the last 14 days, has risen to 132. The last time I crossed it was October 22nd.

The positive rate of the test is 4.4%, which is a low level. While hospitalizations are increasing rapidly across Peach County, Chatham County does not reflect that. On Tuesday, 17 patients were admitted with COVID-19 at three regional hospitals.

Johnson urged unvaccinated people to get a jab right away, and even those who were eligible for booster shots.

“Previous infection recovery is a very poor defense compared to Omicron,” Johnson said.

Currently, 58% of Chatham County residents are partially vaccinated and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Dashboard. The CDC ranked Peach County’s vaccine distribution 45th in the country.

According to Johnson, all upcoming events, such as the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, will continue, but these events may be canceled if infections, hospitalizations, and community spreads continue to grow rapidly.

“Because we manage this, we feel a little inconvenient now and can get better later, or we can do what we want, so we suffer from results and the entire community suffers,” Johnson says. increase. “So why is it so important for our business community to move forward, and let’s start the program. Let’s work together. Request these masks to help people’s safety.”

The city of Savannah has changed between Maskman Date and Advisory since the start of the pandemic. Just recently in mid-November, the city was downgraded to a recommendation. The city mask recommendations, first implemented in early June, simply encouraged residents to wear masks indoors.

“This is a period of time when our community can make a very clear decision about where we want to go,” says Johnson. “We can go on the path of liberation, we can go on the path of restriction, and it’s entirely up to us.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/local-news/do-not-publish-savannah-reinstates-mask-mandate-amid-rising-covid-cases-emerging-omicron-variant/

