Fewer Americans Trust Apple Than Google or Amazon WP





In today’s new polls, fewer Americans trust Apple than Google or Amazon. The results show that 44% of respondents trust Apple, compared to 48% for Google and 53% for Amazon.

A Washington Post poll focused on the disconnect between the companies that many consumers trust and the products they use.

At her home in Mary Beselkas Pearland, Texas, there are all the usual tech suspects. There’s her iPhone, a school-issued iPad for her little daughter, and the latest box from Amazon. A full-time mother has an active Facebook and TikTok accounts, an Echo speaker sitting in the living room, and an Alexa voice assistant can add items to the shopping list or turn off the lights at any time.

Like many Americans, Veselkas’s daily life is saturated with products and services promoted by leading paid and free tech companies. And, like many Americans, she doesn’t trust the businesses and the people who run them at the same time when it comes to privacy issues, but she can’t just shake them off. She suspects that she doesn’t like how Facebook collects her personal data and targets ads, or the kind of video YouTube provides to her kids, and that her device is always listening. ..

We get into it knowing they are really unreliable, but I don’t think we can avoid it without it, Veselka, 30, said about her technique. I tried to give up Facebook for a while. It’s not what you can do, it’s still about maintaining a normal social life.

A poll conducted by Schar School in collaboration with WP surveyed a random sample of US Internet users. It introduced them to nine tech giants and asked if each trusted them, did not trust them, or had no opinion.

For Apple, the result was that 44% were “quite / fairly” trusted, 40% were “not much / not at all”, and 16% didn’t know.

Data reliability is questioned by several things, in addition to strange results. First, due to the relatively small sample size, the specified margin of error is +/- 4%. That is, Apple’s trust numbers can be anywhere in the 40-48% range, while Google’s trust numbers can be anywhere in the 44-52% range, for example. Therefore, the true position can be reversed.

Second, WP doesn’t even know the size of the sample, as the work itself states 1,122 people, while the graphics say 1,058 people …

