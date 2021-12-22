Startup Nation Central hosted a delegation of UN ambassadors as part of a visit to Israel led by Ambassador Gilad Eldan.





Tel Aviv, Israel, 22 December 2021 / PRNewswire /-A delegation of UN ambassadors from 11 countries concludes their five-day visit to Israel on Tuesday, focusing on climate and sustainability solutions. A review by Israeli innovation technology experts. Startup Nation Central.

High-level diplomats visit the headquarters of non-profit organizations in Tel Aviv to learn about the strengths of Israel’s innovation ecosystem and how it addresses the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. I was surprised.

Avi Hasson, Chairman of Startup Nation Central, Terry Cassel, UN Ambassador of Israel, Gilad Erdan, Chief Executive Officer of Startup Nation Central (Photo courtesy of Ahikam Ben Yosef)

A delegation, including UN ambassadors from Argentina, Albania, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, South Korea, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, Samoa and Zambia, took part in a tour hosted by Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan.

Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson Terry Cassel welcomed prominent visitors.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan: “One of my main goals at the UN was to explain how Israeli innovation is helping people around the world. I spent a week in Israel. Later, the ambassador was able to see its innovative spirit. Taking the ambassador’s delegation to Start-Up Nation Central is the perfect way to end this trip, and they will be the United Nations and Israel in the future. I am confident that both companies will strongly support the partnership with Israeli companies. In their home country. “

Avi Hassonsaid, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said during his visit: It is an area of ​​sustainability and can be of great help in overcoming the global challenges we all share. We encourage us, the Israeli ecosystem, to challenge you with the obstacles of your country.

During a visit to Start-Up Nation Central, diplomats received a detailed review of Israel’s innovation ecosystem by Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, and introduced Israeli start-ups with an emphasis on emerging markets. I saw an innovation demo by. Partnerships and solutions for the achievement of the United Nations SDG.

Among the announced Israeli startups:

–Spark Beyond-Apply AI analytics to solve the world’s most pressing needs in different industries

–Tomorrow.io-Manage weather-related challenges for people and organizations with real-time data and AI insights.

–DouxMatok improves nutrition through sugar-based sugar reduction, making sweet foods more delicious and healthy.

–Hargol-We specialize in growing grasshoppers as an alternative protein source. The company’s products include whole grasshoppers and grasshopper protein powder sold as raw materials to food producers in Europe and the United States.

-Homebiogas Manufactures anaerobic digestion tanks for home use and converts organic waste into methane gas and liquid fertilizer.

–Innovopro-Bring plant-based protein components such as chickpea protein to the global food market to create nutritious, flavorful and sustainable foods.

–N-Drip-Develop a gravity micro irrigation system that leverages existing flood irrigation infrastructure to provide efficient drip irrigation.

-ZeroEgg-Develops a nutritious, cholesterol-free, plant-based liquid egg replacement that tastes, looks, and functions like a real egg and can be used in any recipe.

About Start-Up Nation Central Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

About Start-Up Nation Finder Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for technology-based innovations related to Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinationals, and academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

Photo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715227/Start_Up_Nation_Central.jpg

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/start-up-nation-central-hosted-a-delegation-of-un-ambassadors-as-part-of-a-visit-to-israel-led-by-ambassador-gilad-erdan-301449776.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos