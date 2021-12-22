Google Earth takes a picture of a $ 2 billion air force stealth bomber in flight





A 172 foot wide B-2 spirit stealth bomber costs about $ 2 billion in dollars today and can sneak through enemy air defenses with the same radar signature as a little bird, but find it on Google Earth. You can also. You are connected to the internet.

Quite strangely, a stealth bomber jumped over a farmer’s house and into a field. He is like a pesticide sprayer. Said the host of My Garden Channel, a YouTube channel that usually specializes in gardening and plant care. But on Monday, the channel posted a video showing how viewers can find their own stealth bombers using Google Earth.

A screenshot of a bomber flying over a field in Missouri took off on Reddit, received over 109,000 votes in favor, and attracted the attention of Air Force soldiers in an informal Air Force subreddit.

Lol Stealth, wrote one commentator.

What are you trying to say? I can’t see anything, I made another joke.

It looks like a balloon to me, but when the Army announced in 1947 that it had found a flying disc near Roswell, New Mexico, it later withdrew its statement and said it was a balloon. increase.

But unlike UFOs, it’s only natural to see a B-2 bomber flying over Missouri. After all, the only B-2 base in the world is at Whiteman Air Force Base. The base is just about 20 miles south of where the aircraft was found flying over Google Earth. (A direct link to the Google Earth image is here.)

Still, the flying wing design, the ninja-like ability to penetrate enemy air defenses, and the reputation of flying around the world to kill ISIS fighters in the middle of the night give the aircraft an aura to discover it. A real treat in the sun with a simple tool like Google Maps or Google Maps.

The B-2 was designed to fly into a whirlpool when Los Angeles burns and GPS signals are disrupted, in The Atlantic’s 2018 article on the B-2 mission to bomb ISIS fighters in Libya. Written by William Langewiesche. It is designed to defeat the most advanced air defense systems in the world. In addition to traditional navigation capabilities, it has an autonomous system that operates independently of ground or space-based transmitters.

In addition to being deadly, it’s also cozy: the spirit is a toilet, a microwave, some coolers for storing snacks, and one of the two pilots lying down on the cat. There’s just enough space to take a nap, and even a very comfortable cockpit seat, Langeviche writes.

The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber of the 509th Bomber Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri will fly behind the KC-135 Stratotanker of the 100th Air Force Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England. September 16, 2019 (US Air Force Photo / Senior Airman Kelly O’Connor)

Still, Atlantic writers questioned the US government’s decision to use the B-2, which costs $ 44.27 million a year to maintain as of 2018. This is the most expensive aircraft to maintain in Air Force inventory and used to bomb up to 100 men camping in the deserts of a country that doesn’t even have air defenses.

Langeviche writes that bombing ignorant armed groups camp in foreign deserts is far from launching an attack on modern military enemies. However, the high cost of the mission may have been a bureaucratic attraction, if not military logic. If you don’t use it, you can lose money.

Whatever the reason for using the B-2 in Libya, concepts such as stealth and strategic bombing have come to the fore as the Air Force prepares for the possibility of war with China and Russia. In fact, this service is very similar to the B-2 and is estimated to be 203 billion in the development of the B-21 Raider, a new flying wing strategic stealth bomber designed to replace older aircraft. I want to spend a dollar.

Designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environments, the B-21 plays an important role in ensuring that it withstands the Air Force’s capabilities in the Americas, the Air Force wrote on its website about Raiders. increase.

Rendered graphics for the B-21 Raider artist. The rendering highlights a future stealth bomber against the backdrop of Edwards Air Force Base, California. Designed to perform long-range conventional and nuclear missions and operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environments, the B-21 will be a visible and flexible component of the nuclear triad. (US Air Force graphic)

Part of the reason the Air Force is spending so much money on the B-21 is that it wants to buy at least 100 bombers. By comparison, only 21 B-2s were manufactured. One was destroyed in a non-fatal crash in 2008, and the other was damaged in September after slipping off Whiteman’s runway. The Air Force estimates that each B-21 will cost about $ 629 million for $ 2019.

So, perhaps someday, you’ll also see an image of the B-21 in flight on Google Earth. Eagle Eye readers may have found a red and blue blur effect in the B-2 image. According to NASA, that’s because satellite images are different from regular photographs. NASA creates photographs when light is focused and captured on sensitive surfaces, but satellite images are created by combining measurements of specific wavelength intensities of light visible to the human eye and invisible light. To do.

According to NASA, most visible colors can be created by combining red, green, and blue, so satellites combine images on a red, green, and blue scale to get an image of the world’s fill colors. .. However, Newsweek pointed out that in-flight aircraft can be blurred in color due to their high speed of movement.

You can actually see this in 3D by wearing old 3D glasses with red and blue lenses. I tried it and wrote a cheeky commentator on the Air Force subreddit.

It only shows that catching the spirit is difficult, but with a sky full of satellites, an internet connection, and a little luck, anything is possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://taskandpurpose.com/mandatory-fun/air-force-b-2-spirit-google-earth/

