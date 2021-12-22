PSA: You can now buy Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S





When the Nintendo Switch OLED model went on sale in the fall, it quickly joined the ranks of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and desktop graphics cards, emerged as a popular technology that suddenly went out of stock everywhere. Still, while most of the products I mentioned earlier are only available in the secondary market at nearly twice their original price, it’s not difficult to find an inventory of Switch OLEDs. The same is true for Microsoft’s cheaper next-generation console, the Xbox Series S.

If you’re looking for a Nintendo high-end console, you can log on to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other retail sites now to find Switch OLEDs available at suggested retail prices ($ 349.99). The sex will be very high. This includes both models with white Joy-Cons or classic editions with neon blue and red Joy-Cons. The $ 299.99 Xbox Series S is even easier to get at retail stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, but keep in mind that the digital-only Series S isn’t as powerful as the Xbox Series X. Its debut.

Nintendo Switch OLED model

For modern switches, the important thing is how much you care about the screen. It has a 7-inch OLED panel, a smaller bezel, and a larger speaker than the original switch.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is much smaller than the more powerful Xbox Series X, which has twice the storage and disk drive. However, Series S can work on the same games, including the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games.

The purchase of such technology is increasingly hoping that the pandemic will significantly disrupt the supply chain, seeking entertainment and providing technology that will bring many benefits to those who are struggling to score. Therefore, it cannot be said to be normal. As you can easily say, I would like to buy a Switch OLED. Then doing it without friction was something I didn’t expect to happen in 2021, and Im is excited.

Unlike the Xbox Series X, the Series S is now readily available at most major retailers. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

So if you’re planning a spectacular multi-step strategy to get a Switch OLED or Xbox Series S, or consider subscribing to Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus, Best Buy Totaltech, etc. to increase your chances of getting one. If so, please cast it. Set aside as a last resort at another point. At this point of the year, you may have missed the chance to deliver the Switch OLED by the holidays, but it’s better than giving a gift late.

